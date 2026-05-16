Indian runner Sawan Barwal broke a 48-year-old national marathon record, previously held by Shivnath Singh, during his debut at the Rotterdam Marathon. Barwal clocked 2:11:58, surpassing the old record of 2:12:00 set in 1978.

Indian long-distance runner Sawan Barwal scripted history last month during the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands, breaking a 48-year-old historic national record previously held by Shivnath Singh. At the Rotterdam Marathon 2026, Barwal clocked 2:11:58 on his debut in the long-distance running event. The earlier national record of 2 hours 12 minutes was set by Shivnath Singh at the National Inter-State Championship in Jalandhar in 1978.

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Speaking to ANI, Barwal revealed that his primary focus heading into the race was achieving a specific time rather than targeting the record itself. "This was my first marathon. I went with a specific target. Earlier, I was doing 5,000m and 10,000m events. I set a target in my mind to run around 2:08 or 2:10 (in hours). I went with that level of preparation. Even at the starting point, the goal in my mind was to finish around at least 2:10 (in hours). At that time, I wasn't specifically considering breaking the national record. I knew that 2:12 (in hours) was the record, and if I hit 2:10 (in hours), it would automatically be broken," Barwal, an ASICS athlete, told ANI in an interaction facilitated by ASICS.

Race Reflections and Record Reaction

Reflecting further on the race, Sawan Barwal said that while his strategy worked well for most of the course, the final stretch was challenging and tested his endurance. "I wasn't obsessed with the record itself. When the race started, everything was going according to plan. However, in the last 2 kilometers, there were many ups and downs. When I finished, I could see on the finish clock that it was a national record, but I wasn't 100% confirmed at that moment. Once I finished, the organiser came over and told me that I had broken the national record," Barwal added.

The historic feat brought mixed emotions for the 28-year-old long-distance runner, who had set an even more ambitious personal target going into the race. Barwal's achievement signals a new era for Indian distance running, with the athlete now aiming to push his limits further and lower the national mark in future races. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletics Federation Of India (@afiindia_official)

"I felt a mix of happiness for the record and disappointment for not meeting my specific time target." Later, I began to truly enjoy the moment of breaking a 48-year-old record. Many of my training partners had been attempting to break it for a considerable period. It was a very long-standing record, so breaking it gave me a lot of happiness and the motivation that I can do even better and improve it further," Barwal said.

The Journey to the Marathon

Barwal also opened up about his journey into athletics and the progression that eventually led him to rewrite history in the marathon. Barwal revealed that his introduction to the sport began during his school days, initially without a clear focus on athletics. His steady rise from school-level competitions to becoming one of India's leading long-distance runners underscores his perseverance, with the marathon record now marking a defining high point in his career.

"I actually started athletics in school. When I was in 7th or 8th grade, I wasn't in athletics as I was playing other sports. But as I got involved and medals started coming at the district and zonal levels, I naturally progressed to the next stage. After state medals, it took about two or three years for national medals to start coming. That was when I really began to understand athletics--what running is, how it works. Getting medals at the national level gave me more motivation. It's human nature that once you achieve something, you start looking beyond it. Gradually, I moved up," Barwal said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletics Federation Of India (@afiindia_official)

The runner highlighted that consistent performances in track events over the past few years gave him the confidence to aim higher and eventually shift focus to the marathon. "I've been in the top three positions for the last three years in the 5,000m and 10,000m categories in India. Knowing I am one of the top three long-distance runners in the country gave me the confidence to do something more. When I considered the marathon, it bothered me that no one had been able to break the 2:12 (in hours) barrier for so long. I felt that it was time to break it, and that was my mindset from the start," Barwal added.

Future Ambitions

Looking ahead, Barwal said he is determined to significantly improve his timing in the coming years. Barwal won his first national title at the Federation Cup 2024, securing gold in the 5000m event. He won gold medals in both the 5000m and 10000m events at the National Games held in Uttarakhand in 2025. He also secured gold in the 10000m at the Federation Cup 2025.

"My current target is to bring the national record down to around 2:06 or 2:05 (in hours). This was only my first marathon, and while the time was 2:11:58, I aim to lower that considerably in the next two to three years and keep pushing the national record further."

On his immediate goals, the Indian runner emphasised the importance of major international competitions. "For this year, the focus is on the Asian Games. My target is a podium finish with a very strong time and hopefully setting another new national record."

The Importance of Support

The 28-year-old, who has been associated with ASICS for around three years, further said that long-distance running involves years of disciplined training, sacrifices, recovery, and staying mentally strong through both good and difficult phases. "Behind every athlete's journey, there is always a strong support system that helps them stay focused and keep moving forward. Long-distance running involves years of disciplined training, sacrifices, recovery, and staying mentally strong through both good and difficult phases," Barwal said.

The Himachal Pradesh-born athlete further added that ASICS has played a very important role in helping me pursue my goals with confidence. "For me, the support from my coaches, family, teammates, and partners like ASICS has played a very important role in helping me pursue my goals with confidence. As an athlete, knowing that a brand understands the demands of the sport and genuinely supports your journey makes a big difference. ASICS has always stood for performance, recovery, and the overall well-being of athletes, which aligns closely with what long-distance running requires - Sound Mind, Sound Body," the 28-year-old said.

"From providing the right footwear and apparel technology to supporting athletes through their training and racing journey, ASICS helps create an environment where athletes can focus fully on improving and performing at their best. For me personally, having that kind of backing gives a lot of motivation and confidence to keep pushing my limits and continue chasing bigger goals," Barwal signed off.

(ANI)