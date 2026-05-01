Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma, the IPL's joint-most expensive uncapped player, delivered a season-best 71 against LSG after a poor start to the season. His promotion in the batting order sparked a remarkable turnaround, earning him widespread praise and putting him in contention for the Emerging Player award, despite CSK's loss.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma delivered his season-best performance in the IPL 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 15.

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After being put into bat first by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, CSK posted a respectable total of 187/5 in 20 overs. Kartik Sharma led the batting with a brilliant knock of 71 off 42 balls, including 6 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 169.05. He also formed a crucial 70-run stand for the fourth wicket with Dewald Brevis, who scored 25 off 16 balls.

Shivam Dube’s quickfire cameo knock of 32 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 200.00 and his unbeaten 45-run stand for the sixth wicket with Prashant Veer (13* off 10 balls) helped CSK accelerate in the death overs, taking the team to a competitive total in a crucial match.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Virat Kohli's advice to Prince Yadav led to his duck

CSK’s Gamble on Kartik Paying Off

Kartik Sharma’s name began to buzz before the IPL 2026 began, as he became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament after being acquired by Chennai Super Kings for a staggering INR 14.20 crore. The hefty price tag for a domestic cricketer from Madhya Pradesh raised eyebrows, but his potential as a middle-order finisher was backed by a historic domestic run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In his first five outings of his maiden IPL season, the 20-year-old registered the scores of 18, 1, 6, 18, and 15, aggregating just 58 runs at an average of 11.6, while batting at No.7. His poor run of form raised questions about his hefty sum and whether the pressure of the price tag was weighing down the young talent.

However, CSK management decided to promote Kartik to the No.4 spot in the match against the Mumbai Indians, and he played an unbeaten knock of 54 off 40 balls. In the next three matches, the 20-year-old scored 41*, 20, and 71 against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, showing a remarkable turnaround after a slump early in the season.

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Following a poor start to the season, scoring just 58 runs in five matches, Kartik Sharma turned his fortunes around dramatically in the next four matches, amassing 186 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 139.85.

Due to the brilliant turnaround after a poor start. Kartik Sharma’s overall tally now stands at 244 runs from nine matches, significantly bolstering his case for the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Kartik Sharma’s Innings vs LSG Earns Praise

Kartik Sharma’s season-best innings of 71 off 42 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants earned widespread praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), lauding his heartening maturity and technical adaptability on a tricky, double-paced Lucknow track.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts showered praise on Kartik Sharma, calling his innings one of the finest from an Indian batter, lauding his composure under pressure, maturity, and ability to deliver in crucial situations, with many drawing comparisons to Dhoni’s style and hailing him as a future finisher for CSK.

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Meanwhile, Kartik Sharma’s effort went in vain as the Chennai Super Kings suffered their sixth defeat of the season following a seven-wicket loss to LSG. Chasing an 188-run target, opener Mitchell Marsh’s fiery 90-run knock and Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 17-ball 32 dismantled the CSK bowling attack to seal the game for the hosts with 20 balls to spare.

With their sixth defeat, CSK’s road to the playoffs has hit a roadblock as they have to win the remaining two matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Marsh's stunning 90 helps LSG crush CSK by 7 wickets