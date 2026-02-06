Team India won their sixth U19 World Cup with a dominant 100-run victory over England in the final. After posting 411/9, India bowled England out for 311, further cementing their legacy as the most successful team in U19 World Cup history.

Team India, led by Ayush Mhatre, clinched the sixth U19 World Cup title by defeating England in the Final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 6. The Boys in Blue registered a comprehensive 100-run win over the Three Lions to take home the prestigious U19 World Cup title.

After posting a total of 411/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a record-breaking knock of 175 off 80 balls, and vital contributions from Ayush Mhatre (63), Abhigyan Kundu (40), Kanishk Chouhan (37), Vedan Trivedi (32), and Vihan Malhotra. Indian bowlers managed to bundle out England for 311 in 40.2 overs, despite Caleb Falconer’s 115-run knock, which kept the England Young Cricketers in the competition despite a collapse in the batting line-up.

The brilliant spells from pacers and spinners ensured that India secured a victory to take home the sixth trophy of the tournament. RS Ambrish led the bowling attack with figures of 3/56 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of nine overs.

Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/63) picked two wickets, while Ayush Mhatre (1/31) and Khilan Patel (1/66) scalped a wicket each, collectively dismantling England’s batting lineup to secure a comprehensive 100-run victory.

6 Titles and 10 Finals - India Solidifies its Dominance in U19 World Cup

With a sixth U19 World Cup triumph, Team India has solidified its position as the most successful team in the tournament. Ayush Mhatre guided the Boys in Blue to the 10th U19 World Cup final after defeating Afghanistan in the semifinal, which set up a dominant clash against England, where India showcased its all-around strength to claim the prestigious title.

In the history of the U19 World Cup, no other team apart from Team India has reached the finals 10 times, underscoring their sustained dominance and consistency at the junior level of international cricket. The Boys in Blue were the first team to win five U19 World Cup titles before extending their record to six triumphs, further cementing India’s legacy as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament.

The last time Team India reached the U19 World Cup final was in the previous edition of the tournament as the defending champions in 2024, but lost to the fourth-time winner, Australia, in the title clash in South Africa. Two years later, India returned to the final again and nd dominated England to claim their sixth U19 World Cup title.

India batting star Ayush Mhatre has joined the elusive list, which includes Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw, and Yash Dhull, to lift the U19 World Cup trophy as captain, cementing his place among India’s legendary youth cricket leaders.

‘Domination Continues’

Ayush Mhatre-led Team India’s historic sixth World Cup title has been widely celebrated by the Indian cricket fraternity, with former and current cricketers, coaches, and pundits praising the team’s all-round brilliance and record-breaking performances with the bat and ball that secured India’s place as the most successful nation in U19 cricket history.

The likes of BCCI chief Mithun Manhas, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, and Virendra Sehwag hailed the young side’s fearless cricket, flawless campaign, and record sixth title, calling it a glimpse into India’s golden future.

Team India was the most dominant team of the tournament as they did not lose a single match. They finished the Group and Super Six stages as the table toppers and defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal to clinch the spot in the final, where they continued their flawless run by defeating England comprehensively in the title clash.