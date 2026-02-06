Team India won their sixth U19 World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs. After posting 411/9, powered by a record 175, Indian bowlers bowled out England for 311, cementing India as the most successful team in U19 World Cup history.

Team India, led by Ayush Mhatre, clinched the sixth title of the U19 World Cup by defeating England in the Final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 6. The Boys in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 100 runs to consolidate their position as the most successful in the history of the U19 World Cup, winning six titles in 10 final appearances.

After posting a total of 411/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a record-breaking knock of 175 off 80 balls, Indian bowlers managed to bundle out England for 311 in 40.2 overs, despite Caleb Falconer’s 115-run knock, which kept the England Young Cricketers competitive. The brilliant spells from pacers and spinners ensured that India secured a victory to take home the sixth trophy of the tournament.

RS Ambrish led the bowling attack with figures of 3/56 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of nine overs. Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/63) picked two wickets, while Ayush Mhatre (1/31) and Khilan Patel (1/66) scalped a wicket each, collectively dismantling England’s batting lineup to secure a comprehensive 100-run victory.

England’s Collapse Turns the Momentum in India’s Favour

Chasing a mammoth 412-run target, England lost an early wicket in the opener Joseph Moores, dismissed for 17 by RS Ambrish. However, Ben Dawkins (66) and Ben Mayes (55) revived England’s batting through a 74-run stand for the second wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 93/2.

Thereafter, Dawkins was joined by Thomas Rew (31), with whom he shared a 50-run stand for the third wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 142/3. Then, Ben Dawkins carried on England’s innings before his stay at the crease came to an end after being dismissed for 66 at 174/4. However, England suffered a collapse in the middle order, as Deepesh Devendra took two wickets of Sebastian Morgan and Farhan Ahmed, and Khilan Patel and Abhigyan Kundu teamed to run out Ralphie Albert.

With the quick fall of wickets, England went from 174/4 to 177/7, losing three for three runs, effectively handing the momentum to Team India. Despite the collapse, England still kept hopes of chasing down the target as Caleb Falconer and James Minto (28) stitched a crucial 92-run stand for the eighth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 269/8.

After Minto’s dismissal, Falconer was joined by Manny Lumsden, who had a stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 3 by R Ambrish at 281/9. With just one wicket left, Caleb Falconer was the only hope left for England, while Team India was poised to seal the victory. Falconer was accelerating the innings and took the team past the 300-run mark in the 40th over of the run chase.

Caleb Falconer’s wicket was crucial, and Kanishk Chouhan dismissed him for 115, sealing a comprehensive victory and taking home the sixth title of the marquee event.

India Boys Take Forward Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur’s Legacies

With the sixth U19 World Cup triumph, India’s young stars have continued the legacy of legends like Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, who led Team India to the Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and the Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025, respectively.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the India captain, Ayush Mhatr,e expressed his joy of winning the prestigious U19 title and lauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his brilliant innings. He also said the team was proud to carry forward the legacies of Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur with their sixth U19 World Cup triumph.

“I can't express my feelings, but it's a memorable moment for us. And an incredible journey. The boys have played really well, and what we have set as the goals, they executed really well. And they played as a natural game,” Mhatre said.

“We have no words for him (Vaibhav Suryavanshi), what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he's a fabulous batsman. So he has shown in this match what he can do.

“So, yeah, we are happy that we just carry forward the legacy that Rohit Sharma also won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also, and now us. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy,” he added.

Team India was the most dominant team of the tournament as they did not lose a single match. They finished the Group and Super Six stages as the table toppers and defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal to clinch the spot in the final, where they continued their flawless run by defeating England comprehensively in the title clash.