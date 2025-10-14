KL Rahul’s unbeaten 58 guides India to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in Delhi, completing a 2-0 Test series sweep. Sai Sudharsan’s support and disciplined bowling ensured a commanding victory in the fifth day thriller.

New Delhi: India completed a clinical 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies on Tuesday, winning the second Test by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The victory was anchored by an unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul, who steered India to a comfortable chase of 121 runs on the final day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Rahul Anchors the Chase

Resuming the day at 63/1, India needed 58 more runs to seal the match. Rahul, showing calm and composure, guided the innings with a patient 58 not out off 108 balls. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan proved crucial. The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket, with Sudharsan contributing a steady 39 off 76 deliveries.

“Rahul played with maturity and controlled the innings beautifully,” noted many fans following the match closely.

Brief Wobble but No Threat

Sudharsan’s dismissal briefly brought in India’s skipper Shubman Gill, who added 13 runs off 15 balls. Both wickets were claimed by West Indies’ off-spinner Roston Chase, who ended the innings with figures of 2/36. Yet, the match was never truly under threat, as Rahul was well-supported by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who remained unbeaten on six, guiding India home.

Historic Context

This Test marked a rare occasion, being the first in India against the West Indies to stretch into the fifth day since the Mumbai Test in 2011.

The first innings had set a strong foundation for India, with the hosts declaring at 518/5. West Indies fought back with 248 and 390 across their innings, featuring centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/44), ensured that the target remained chaseable.