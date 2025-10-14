Former India captain Anil Kumble said India could have applied more pressure on a flat pitch. He lauded West Indies’ batters, especially the tailenders, for their resilience and record tenth-wicket stand that frustrated the Indian bowlers.

Former India captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble reflected on India's bowling effort on a docile Delhi track, suggesting that the hosts could have done more to maintain pressure on the West Indian batters.

"The pitch was really docile. One thing India could have done better was to put a little more pressure on the batters. But credit to the West Indian batters as well," JioStar expert Kumble said.

"I know we're looking at it from an Indian bowling perspective, but I thought the West Indies batters really applied themselves," he noted.

Kumble revealed that he had spoken with West Indies head coach Darren Sammy about the team's batting intent and praised the visitors for showing greater resilience in the second innings.

"I had a brief chat with Darren Sammy yesterday morning, and the first thing he said was, 'I wish our batters could apply themselves more.' They've now shown the coach that they can do it. We saw that yesterday and again today," Kumble added.

Kumble lauded West Indies tailenders for frustrating the Indian bowlers

The former India coach also lauded the West Indies tail for frustrating the home side with a record tenth-wicket stand.

"Even the tail-enders applied themselves really well. I thought the No. 10 and No. 11 batted brilliantly to frustrate the Indian bowlers. Maybe, India could have applied a bit more pressure through field placements to force mistakes," he said.

After being bowled out for 248 in the first innings, West Indies mounted a strong fightback, posting 390 in their second innings. Opener John Campbell struck a determined 115, while Shai Hope scored a fluent 103. Towards the end, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales stitched together a crucial 79-run stand for the final wicket, the first fifty-plus tenth-wicket partnership by a visiting team in India since 2017, to set India a target of 121.

At stumps on Day 4, India are 63/1 and they need 58 runs to seal the Test and complete a whitewash.

