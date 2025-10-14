All-rounder Washington Sundar praised India’s bowlers for their patience and discipline on a slow Delhi pitch, highlighting their strategy and focus that bowled out the West Indies for 390. India now needs 121 runs for a series whitewash.

The visitors showed strong resistance. Sundar said the bowlers displayed immense patience and discipline on a sluggish surface.

"On this kind of a wicket you just need to be a lot of patience and try and hit those areas more consistently, and that's the only challenge," Sundar said after the day's play.

"Obviously, it's good to be bowling long spells. It's very heartening to have actually taken 20 wickets on a wicket like this. All of the bowlers bowled really well, even the fast bowlers bowled their heart out every single spell, so it is very heartening, honestly," he added.

On Adapability on Slow Delhi Track

The all-rounder admitted that the pitch had been slow throughout the match, forcing the bowlers to constantly adapt.

"I mean it (the pitch) has been slow throughout the game, I'd say. I mean I'd say we did quite a few different things depending on the batsmen. For some of the batsmen, we tried to bowl a little wider and hit the rough, and for some players we tried to be really straight as much as possible and bring the stumps into play," he explained.

On India's Approach Amid West Indies Fightback

West Indies, led by a spirited lower-order fight, managed to stretch their innings and test India's patience. Reflecting on the team's approach, Sundar said the focus remained on discipline and execution.

"The conversation for us was to be really patient and bowl those good deliveries no matter what, because that's exactly what's required from us, and that's something which is not in our control as well. The result is something that's not in our control especially on such a wicket but to bowl those good deliveries consistently and to keep coming in spells after spells and be really, you know, try and be really fresh and give efforts every single spell is something that we're required to do. I think all of us did that really well," he said.

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets each, and Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar picked one wicket each.

India is on the verge of completing a series whitewash with their scoreline reading 63/1 while chasing 121.

