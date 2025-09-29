BCCI refuses Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after India beats Pakistan. Secretary Devajit Saikia calls it “unsportsmanlike” and announces a strong ICC protest, while Team India celebrates their historic win trophy-less.

The Asia Cup 2025 final will be remembered not just for India’s thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan, but also for the unprecedented drama that unfolded in the post-match prize distribution ceremony. What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned into a diplomatic cricketing standoff, with the BCCI miffed at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who walked away with the trophy after India refused to accept it from him.

India’s Stand: No Trophy from a Hostile Leader

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia left no room for ambiguity on the board’s position. Speaking to ANI from Mumbai, he said India cannot "accept a trophy from a person who is waging a war against our country."

"So far as the trophy is concerned, trophy distribution, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country," Saikia reiterated.

He further criticised Naqvi’s actions of walking away with the trophy and medals, calling it “unexpected” and “very childish in nature.” Saikia confirmed that a “very strong protest” will be lodged at the forthcoming ICC conference in Dubai in November.

The Post-Match Scene: Celebration Without the Silverware

Despite the diplomatic tension, Team India celebrated their triumph on the field with fireworks and smiles, even without trophies or medals in hand. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the team posed for cameras, with Suryakumar replicating ex-T20I captain Rohit Sharma’s slow-walk T20 World Cup 2024 celebration, signaling victory over Pakistan in style.

During the post-match ceremony, Pakistan collected their runners-up medals, while India’s Tilak Varma (Player of the Match) and Abhishek Sharma (Player of the Tournament) received their individual awards. However, when it came to the trophy, the Indian team refused to step onto the podium.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," announcer Simon Doull told the live TV audience.

The Trophy Controversy

Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chairman, reportedly removed the trophy and medals from the stadium, prompting outrage from the BCCI.

“We have decided not to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan. But that does not mean the gentleman will take the trophy and the medals, which are to be given to our country, to his own hotel room. That is totally unexpected,” said Saikia.

The BCCI has demanded that the trophy and medals be returned as soon as possible.

Cricket on the Field: India’s Triumph

On the cricketing side, India’s victory was a testament to their resilience. After Pakistan’s Sahidzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) gave the hosts a flying start, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) triggered a collapse. Jasprit Bumrah also claimed the final two wickets, restricting Pakistan to 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

During the chase, India stumbled to 20/3, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, coupled with partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, guided India to a memorable victory. Rinku Singh sealed the win with a calm strike in his first Asia Cup match.

Beyond Cricket: The Larger Implications

Saikia highlighted the policy guiding India’s participation in multinational tournaments, stating, “When it is a bilateral tournament, India is not going to play against Pakistan or any other hostile country… in multinational tournaments, or an international tournament where a lot of other countries are involved, Indian teams have to play.”

He further emphasized the pride the nation takes in India’s performance: "Today, with this handsome win over Pakistan and the thumping victory of 3-0, I am sure we will bring a lot of happiness to our people. The country is really proud of the performance of Indian cricket team."

BCCI Set to Push for Naqvi’s Ouster

The controversy surrounding the trophy has sparked fury at the BCCI AGM. Saikia made it clear that the board will press for action at the ICC.

"There is an ICC conference in November in Dubai. In the next conference, we are going to launch a very serious and very strong protest against the act of the ACC chairperson (Naqvi)."

With India’s clean sweep over Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the tense diplomatic backdrop, the drama in Dubai is likely to reverberate beyond the cricket field, affecting planning for future India-Pakistan matches, including next year’s World T20.