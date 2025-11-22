Khawaja Nafay is feeling confident about his batting, highlighting his 'see ball, hit ball' mindset. His finishing power and unbeaten knocks have been crucial to Quetta Qavalry's three-match winning streak in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 campaign.

Khawaja Nafay is feeling confident about his batting, and his finishing power has been crucial to Quetta Qavalry's unbeaten start in their ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 campaign, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following another impactful outing with the bat where the Qavalry beat Deccan Gladiators in a summit clash by one run, Nafay said he is performing well in the competition. "I feel really good. My mindset was clear. I just wanted to see the ball and hit it, and by God's grace, whichever ball I chose to attack went for six," he said, according to the release by Abu Dhabi T10.

Nafay's Impressive Run

The 23-year-old has embraced the responsibility of closing out innings, delivering three unbeaten knocks of 45*, 25* and 39*, at a whopping strike rate of 311.42, built on 10 sixes and six fours. His 109 runs in three innings make him the third-highest scorer this season and have been vital to the Qavalry's three-match winning streak.

On Role and Technique

On his role in the middle order, Nafay said he is comfortable adapting to what the team needs, "I've been opening since childhood, but I have played a lot in the middle order as well. So, for now, I don't have that much of a problem. I'm practicing even for the middle order."

He also credited a simple but important technical focus behind his striking consistency, "If your base and your head are still, then you'll try to get good hits." (ANI)