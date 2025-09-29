Rinku Singh manifested the winning runs in the Asia Cup final! Playing just one ball in the tournament, he sealed India’s victory over Pakistan with a perfect four. Witness the fairy-tale finish that crowned India unbeaten champions.

In a storybook ending to the Asia Cup 2025, Rinku Singh turned a personal manifestation into reality, hitting the winning runs for India in the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Remarkably, the young finisher had played just one ball in the entire tournament – and it was enough to deliver glory.

For Rinku, Sunday night was the culmination of a dream he had already envisioned. Walking into his first game of the tournament, the pressure was immense, but he had already manifested the perfect moment. On his very first delivery, Rinku sent the ball over mid-on for a four, sealing India’s fifth-wicket win and the country’s ninth Asia Cup title.

“Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy,” Rinku said after the edge-of-the-seat final.

Calm Under Pressure

Vice-captain Shubman Gill highlighted the team’s ability to stay composed throughout the tournament and in the final chase.

“Pretty amazing. The whole tournament, we remained unbeaten, it feels pretty amazing to be in this position,” Gill said.

He explained the dressing room strategy after India lost a few early wickets.

“The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target was not much but it was important to soak in the pressure. Losing three wickets early was never easy. The partnership between Sanju and Tilak, and then how Dube hit those big sixes, was very important,” he added.

Even as the asking rate climbed to 10 an over, Gill said there was no panic.

“Final, playing against them (Pakistan), 30 runs in three overs, there was not much panic but the game can go both ways. The boundaries are big here, so you really need to connect. The way they batted, they ensured they hit it out of the park,” he noted.

Team Efforts Behind the Finish

Bowling coach Morne Morkel praised the team’s adaptability and singled out Shivam Dube’s contribution after Hardik Pandya’s injury.

“Special performance by the boys tonight. Slightly behind the game in the second innings. Not our best power play with the bat. But the guys summed up the conditions well.

“It was a nice opportunity for Dube and he set the tone beautifully, and what a way to finish with the bat.”

Kuldeep Yadav, who turned the game with a four-wicket haul, emphasized the importance of bowling in the middle overs.

“It is very important to bowl in the middle overs. We (the spinners), playing together, it is a luxury to have. Everyone has a different role. They started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were 100-1.

“We knew if we could get a couple of wickets, then it was not going to be easy for the new batter to come in and score runs.”

Enjoying the Pressure

Sanju Samson, who formed a key partnership with Tilak Varma, reflected on the intensity of the game.

“I really enjoyed the pressure. Not played many India vs Pakistan games but the pressure was there. I had to use my experience, calm my nerves, watch the ball and react.

“Came off well today. Had a good partnership with Tilak and really enjoyed playing the game today,” he said.