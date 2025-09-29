India defended their Asia Cup 2025 title, winning their ninth crown with a victory over Pakistan. Chasing 146, Tilak Varma’s crucial innings steadied the chase after early wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav’s four-for restricted Pakistan to a modest total.

Team India's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 successfully culminated in defending their triumph with a victory over Pakistan in the high-stakes final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue clinched the record-extending ninth Asia Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 146-run target, India chased it down in the final over despite an early collapse in their batting line-up. Tilak Varma was the star performer for the Men in Blue with the bat as he played a crucial knock of 69 off 53 balls, anchoring India’s chase and guiding them to a comfortable victory. His 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sanju Samson (24) and then a 60-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube steadied the innings and ensured India crossed the finish line.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack to bundle out Pakistan for 146, despite an 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Kuldeep registered figures of 4/30 at an economy rate of 7.50 in his spell of overs, while Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel picked two wickets each.

(More to come…)