India clinched their 9th Asia Cup title with a thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan, powered by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69. Social media erupted with #OperationTilak celebrations drawing parallels to India’s Operation Sindoor.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India lifted their ninth Asia Cup title in a dramatic T20 final against Pakistan, edging past the rivals by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday. The standout performer was Tilak Varma, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, steering India to a tense victory with just two balls to spare. Shivam Dube also played a crucial role, adding a quickfire 33 off 22 balls, as the duo stitched a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victory triggered a massive celebration across India, with social media abuzz over ‘Operation Tilak’, humorously drawing parallels to India’s Operation Sindoor in May, when strikes targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent people.

PM Narendra Modi was among those who took a jibe at Pakistan with a cheeky X post: “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Spin Trio Spins Web Around Pakistan

Sent in to bat, Pakistan looked well-placed thanks to Sahibzada Farhan’s 57 and Fakhar Zaman’s 46, who put together an explosive 84-run opening stand in less than ten overs. But India’s spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/30, tightened the screws. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah also dismissed two, triggering a collapse as Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Social Media Buzz: Pakistan Faces Backlash, Operation Tilak Wins Hearts

The win was India’s third over Pakistan in this edition, following victories in the league and Super 4 stages. Unsurprisingly, Pakistani fans faced a wave of trolling on social media, with memes, jokes, and playful jabs flooding Twitter and Instagram.

From exaggerated GIFs to humorous comparisons, cricket fans everywhere had fun at Pakistan’s expense, highlighting the intense rivalry and the drama of the final.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…