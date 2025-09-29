Tilak Varma shines as India beat Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup final. BCCI announces ₹21 crore prize for team and support staff. India clinches second T20I Asia Cup title, showcasing dominance despite early collapse.

In a nail-biting finale at Dubai, India lifted their 9th Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by five wickets, with Tilak Varma shining in a match full of twists and turns. Following the victory, the BCCI announced a total prize money of ₹21 crore for the players and support staff.

Tilak Varma’s Heroics Seal the Win

India’s chase of 147 looked shaky at the start as the team slipped to 20/3 in just four overs, with early wickets from Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Shah Afridi threatening to derail their campaign. However, Tilak Varma’s calm and composed innings of 69 off 53 balls*, combined with crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, steadied the ship.

Rinku Singh ultimately manifested India’s victory by hitting the winning runs, finishing the match with India at 150/5 in 19.4 overs.

“3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered,” the BCCI declared, celebrating the emphatic win.

Kuldeep Yadav Spins Pakistan into Trouble

Before India’s chase, Pakistan’s innings saw a dramatic collapse from 113/1 to 146 all out, despite a strong opening stand of 84 between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Kuldeep Yadav’s magical spell of 4/30 along with tight bowling from Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel dismantled Pakistan in the middle overs, leaving Pakistan unable to capitalize on their start.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery yorkers and disciplined spinners, kept Pakistan on the back foot throughout.

India’s T20I Dominance Continues

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I team has been in formidable form, winning 18 out of 22 matches since he took over the captaincy. The Asia Cup victory cements India’s dominance in the region, showcasing the depth and talent in the squad even in the absence of key all-rounder Hardik Pandya.