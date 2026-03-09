BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla praised India's 'consecutive' T20 World Cup victory after they beat New Zealand by 96 runs. Fifties from Samson, Abhishek, and Kishan set up a massive 255/5 before Bumrah's 4/15 sealed the historic title defence.

BCCI VP Hails India's 'Consecutive' World Cup Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla lauded the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket side for sucessfully defended the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI following India's title victory, Shukla said the back-to-back World Cup triumph reflects the strength and dominance of the current Indian team on the global stage. "This is our consecutive victory in the World Cup. Team India has become really strong and has made a huge name for itself in International Cricket. We are the number 1 in Cricket. The players are capable of challenging and beating any team in the world today," Shukla told ANI.

Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav said, "...I congratulate the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup..."

Match Summary: India Defends Title in Style

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5. Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy. (ANI)