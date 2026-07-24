Before first T20I against Zimbabwe, Ishan Kishan shared a viral moment with a Patna family, jokingly asking if he should let them play. He scored 35 as India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets, ending a seven-match winless streak under Shreyas Iyer.

Ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a hilarious interaction with a Patna family at Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the opening match by seven wickets to take 1-0 series lead. Chasing a 126-run target, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fiery fifty and Ishan Kishan (35) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (28)’s crucial innings helped the visitors go past the finishing line with 40 balls to spare or in 13.2 overs.

The victory over Zimbabwe in the T20I series opener ended Team India’s seven-match winless streak in the shortest format of the game at the international level under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, providing a much-needed winning start to the series.

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Ishan’s Interaction With Patna Family Goes Viral

Ahead of the first T20I against Zimbabwe, Ishan Kishan met the family who claimed to have travelled all the way from Patna to Harare to watch the Men in Blue play, leading to a lighthearted and thoroughly entertaining exchange that quickly captured the attention of fans across social media.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), a girl told the Indian wicketkeeper-batter that she and her family had come all the way from his hometown of Patna while asking for a special photo with him. Ishan, who is known for his humorous and cheerful personality, instantly responded with a witty remark.

“Thank you, but since you've come all the way from Patna, should I let you play the match too?” Ishan said (laughs)

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Ishan Kishan, who hails from Jharkhand, appeared to have quickly struck a chord with family from Bihar’s Patna through his trademark banter, leaving them smiling and delighted as they captured the memorable moment on camera.

Having been named in India's playing XI, Ishan Kishan carried the same cheerful energy onto the field with a composed knock of 35 runs. He formed a crucial 45-run partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the second wicket after an early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, who scored 1 off 8 balls, and helped lay a solid foundation alongside Shreyas Iyer to comfortably guide India to a successful run chase.

How Did Ishan Kishan Perform in T20Is Since His Return?

Ishan Kishan made his comeback to India’s T20I team after two years following his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he not only led Jharkhand to their maiden triumph but also emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament, with 517 runs at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches.

The southpaw justified the faith shown by the selectors with his impressive performance in the New Zealand T20I series, where he aggregated 215 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 53.75 and an impressive strike rate of 231.18 in four matches, announcing his comeback to international cricket in style.

Ishan Kishan carried on his momentum and form into the T20 World Cup 2026, where he aggregated 317 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 in 9 matches, while playing a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s successful title defence on home soil, defeating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad.

However, in India’s recent T20I tour of the UK, the 28-year-old struggled with consistency, as he registered scores of 1 and 12 in the two-match Ireland series, and 0, 49, 13, 4, and 56, aggregating 135 at an average of 19.29 in seven innings, Despite the mixed returns, Ishan Kishan remains a key part of India’s T20I plans due to his explosive batting ability and wicketkeeping skills.

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