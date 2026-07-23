15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in the first T20I, bouncing back after a quiet debut series. His fearless knock powered India to victory and sparked social media buzz, with fans hailing him as India's next star.

Team India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has appeared to have arrived on the international arena with a blazing fifty in the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.

After opting to bowl first under skipper Shreyas Iyer, Team India restricted Zimbabwe to a moderate total of 125/7 in 20 overs. Wessly Madhevere (39), Tadiwanashe Marumani (27), and Ryan Burl (29) were the only hosts’ batters who managed to score 20 and above runs, while the rest of the batting line-up collapsed under disciplined bowling, leaving India with a straightforward target to kick off the series.

For the Men in Blue, Mayank Yadav (2/18) and Prince Yadav (2/19) headlined with a disciplined bowling spell to keep the hosts in check, sharing two wickets apiece alongside economical bowling from the rest of the attack.

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Sooryavanshi’s Blazing Fifty Steals Spotlight

The Harare Sports Club is a special venue for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as it was exactly on the ground that the 15-year-old played a record-breaking 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup 2026 Final against England, powering the Boys in Blue to a historic victory in February this year.

Five months later, Sooryavanshi returned to the exact same turf to mark his arrival in senior international cricket, wasting no time to dismantle as he dismantled Zimbabwean bowling attack. In the first 11 balls, the young batter smashed 31 runs at a strike rate of 281.81, showing absolute dominance right from the powerplay.

In the next seven balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 19 runs to complete fifty in just 18 balls, making him one of India’s fastest batters to reach the milestone in international T20 history before eventually falling immediately after for 50 off 19 balls.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing knock consists of 4 sixes and as many as fours and was batted at an impressive strike rate of 263.16, sticking to his natural aggressive approach that left the opposition searching for answers.

Sooryavanshi had a forgettable debut series in the India jersey in the T20Is against England, registering scores of 14, 13, and 15 in Manchester, Nottingham, and Bristol, respectively, before bouncing back in spectacular fashion on familiar grounds against Zimbabwe. The 15-year-old prodigy's explosive knock proved why he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Social Media Erupts Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 18-Ball Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blazing 18-ball fifty has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the 15-year-old as India's next batting superstar.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts showered praise on Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay and remarkable maturity, with many calling him a ‘Wonder Boy’, India's ‘new poster boy’, and predicting a bright future. Others celebrated his explosive innings, although a few cautioned that tougher tests against stronger bowling attacks still await the teenager.

Some hailed his fearless approach and extraordinary shot-making, with one fan calling the knock ‘paisa vasool’ and ‘playing a video game’, while others described his strokeplay as pure class and backed the youngster to use the Zimbabwe series as a springboard for a successful international career.

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Meanwhile, Team India finally ended the seven-match T20I losing streak with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (35) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (28) steered the 126-run chase with 40 balls to spare, or in 13.2 overs, taking a 1-0 series lead.

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