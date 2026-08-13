Former Santosh Trophy footballer Aseem Koraliyadan, 40, died in a road accident in Coimbatore. Hailing from Malappuram, he was a Customs officer and a notable player for clubs like East Bengal, Salgaocar Goa, and Mahindra United.

Former Santosh Trophy footballer Aseem Koraliyadan, aged 40, died in a road accident in Coimbatore early this morning. Aseem, who hailed from Puthalam in Areekode, Malappuram district, was working as a Customs officer at Coimbatore International Airport and was on his way to work when he met with the accident.

A Notable Football Career

Aseem was a notable player in domestic football. He represented the Kerala Under-21 team and played for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the Santosh Trophy tournament.

He also represented prominent football clubs including Vasco Goa, Salgaocar Goa, Mumbai FC, Mahindra United and East Bengal. Aseem played in the I-League for nine seasons and was known among fans for his pace and attacking style of play.

Condolences and Final Rites

Following news of his death, sports personalities and local residents expressed their condolences. Sporting Club Kerala (SCK), in an Instagram post, expressed condolences over the death of Koraliyadan, extending its thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.

"Sporting Club Kerala joins the football fraternity in mourning the loss of prominent Indian National Footballer and Customs Inspector Aseem Koraliyadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time. Rest in peace," SCK wrote in the caption to the post.

After the post-mortem examination, his body will be taken to his residence in Areekode, where the final rites will be conducted after the public pays their last respects. Aseem was the twin brother of renowned footballer and coach Anees Korlayadan. (ANI)