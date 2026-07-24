Mayank Yadav made a spectacular return to international cricket with a fiery spell in the T20I against Zimbabwe, securing a win for Team India. Unbeknownst to him, his success coincided with his father completing a barefoot Govardhan Parikrama in Mathura, praying for his son's recovery and career after a long injury layoff.

Team India pacer Mayank Yadav couldn’t have asked for a better return to international cricket than his fiery performance in the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.

In his first outing in the India jersey since October 2024, Mayank Yadav returned with blistering pace and lethal accuracy, picking two wickets of Brian Bennett and Dion Mayers while conceding 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50 in 4 overs to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7. The Men in Blue won the series opener by seven wickets after chasing down a 126-run target with 40 balls to spare.

Mayank Yadav’s return to international cricket after a 21-month injury layoff became one of the most heartwarming storylines of the match, as his father, Prabhu Yadav, was praying for his son's smooth recovery by undertaking a strenuous Govardhan Parikrama barefoot in Mathura.

Also Read: First-ball wicket made 2-year wait worthwhile: Mayank Yadav on comeback

Mayank’s Father’s Sacred Mathura Walk Pays Off

While Mayank Yadav was delivering a devastating spell on the pitch in Harare, his father was completing the holy circumambulation in Mathura, unaware that his son was already tearing through the opposition's batting lineup with raw pace and stellar precision in Harare.

Speaking to Times of India (TOI), Prabhu Yadav revealed that he was not even watching the match as he had dedicated his time completely to completing the sacred Govardhan Bhagwan Parikrama barefoot.

“How did he bowl? I didn't even watch the match. I only came to Mathura last night. I've just finished the Govardhan Bhagwan Parikrama and am now heading back,” Mayank Yadav’s father told TOI while sharing that his sole prayer was for his son after a two-year struggle due to injuries.

“I have prayed for his fitness and success. The last two years have been really tough on the boy,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

When Mayank Yadav was picked in the India squad for the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, his selection sparked widespread debate and media scrutiny. Despite going wicketless in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the BCCI selectors chose to back his rare, express pace and high-upside potential following his grueling recovery from a severe lower-back stress fracture.

Mayank Yadav Reflects On His Comeback

Following his fiery spell in India’s seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the series opener, Mayank reflected on his mental and physical challenge of dealing with spending nearly two years away from international cricket due to injury, saying that the dream to play for India has kept him motivated.

“It was very difficult, especially the gap of two years was a challenge because age wasn't on my side," Mayank told the reporters at the press conference.

“I was just 22-23 [years old]. I felt that I had to suffer so much at a young age. At the same time, the motivation to play for the country was always there. So I wanted to make a comeback and perform as I did before," he added.

Mayank Yadav will look to carry on his form in the remaining matches of the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, as his 21-month absence finally came to an end with a stellar performance in Harare.

Also Read: Youngest fifty-scorer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on building confidence