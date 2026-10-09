Sanju Samson silenced his critics with an explosive 82 off 41 balls in the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Ranchi. His aggressive knock, featuring nine fours and four sixes, and a 97-run stand with Ishan Kishan, sparked fan praise.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has apparently silenced his critics with a statement-making knock in the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, October 9.

After being put to bat first by the West Indies captain Shai Hope, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma (20) and Sanju Samson provided a brilliant start to the hosts’ innings, forming a 42-run stand before the former’s dismissal by Roston Chase. Then. Samson and Ishan Kishan (43) shared a 97-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter was removed by the same bowler.

Then, Sanju Samson continued to anchor the innings with sheer aggression, bringing up his half-century off just 21 deliveries and punishing the West Indies bowling attack all around the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Also Read: Sanju Samson's blitz helps India set massive 250-run target for WI

Samson Turns Back Clock with a Critic-Silencing Performance

Heading into the second T20I against the West Indies, Sanju Samson’s form was under immense scrutiny as he has been quite inconsistent with his performance following the T20 World Cup 2026. Averaging 16.27 in 11 T20I innings, including an 11-run dismissal in the first match against the visitors, Samson was under pressure to deliver.

Channeling his inner frustrations over constant criticism of his form and performance, the 31-year-old has apparently decided to answer back with the bat, putting all doubts to rest with a breathtaking exhibition of clean hitting and calculated aggression.

Capitalising on two reprieves, Samson launched a ferocious counter-offensive, treating the capacity crowd to a masterclass in clean hitting. Completing his first fifty of the series in just 21 balls, the wicketkeeper-batter continued his assault with absolute authority, picking apart the bowling lines and orchestrating a brilliant partnership with Ishan Kishan.

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As Sanju Samson was looking to carry on his innings and complete his fourth T20I century, Shamar Springer struck a crucial breakthrough for the visitors, trapping the wicketkeeper-batter to end a magnificent 82-run masterclass.

His knock consisted of 9 fours and 4 sixes and was played at an impressive strike rate of 200, leaving fans on social media in absolute awe of his sensational comeback.

‘Pure Striking, Pure Elegance’: Fans React To Samson’s 82-Run Knock

Sanju Samson’s 82-run knock in the second T20I against the West Indies has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his aggressive batting, ability to deliver under pressure, and selfless approach.

Taking to their X handles, many fans lauded Samson for his explosive knock, with some highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion under pressure, while others lamented his missed century and praised his unselfish approach to batting.

Another section of fans also pointed out that Samson has repeatedly missed out on T20I centuries in 2026, while others praised his ability to make every opportunity count despite questions over his place in the team.

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In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has aggregated 1660 runs, including 3 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 27.21 in 74 matches.

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