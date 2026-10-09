Fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed coaches with a powerful net session ahead of India's second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi. His aggressive display of hitting sixes has sparked debates about whether he will replace the struggling Sanju Samson in the playing XI.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned the JSCA International Stadium Complex into a personal playground on the eve of the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday, October 9.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to make it 2-0 after winning the T20I series opener by eight wickets against the Caribbean side at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in the playing XI, as the Team India management backed the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Despite playing the semifinal and final as an opener at the Asian Games 2026, where he registered scores of 38 and 15, respectively, the 15-year-old batting prodigy was left out of the selection for the first T20I.

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Sooryavanshi Makes Fresh Case for Selection in the XI

As Team India prepares for the second T20I against the West Indies, intending to extend their lead to 2-0 in Ranchi, the young left-hander's sensational net session has given the team management plenty to ponder.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi was seen displaying his trademark raw power and effortless timing, cleanly dispatching local net bowlers over the ropes with a barrage of towering sixes. The batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir watched closely from the sidelines.

Sooryavanshi’s power-hitting prowess has once again underscored why the 15-year-old prodigy is regarded as one of the most promising young hitters in the country. His net session in Ranchi was yet another stark reminder of his fearless intent and appetite for big runs.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performance in the Zimbabwe T20I series, where he had a 151-run campaign and was adjudged Player of the Series, proved that he belongs at the highest level. Though the young batter didn’t have an ideal outing in his debut T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi subsequently bounced back with stellar knocks.

His 21-ball 38 in the Asian Games semifinal against Sri Lanka on a tricky pitch that offered ample assistance to the spinner showcased his ability to adapt his natural aggressive game to challenging surfaces, reinforcing his readiness for the big stage.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in the Second T20I?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been given consistent chances since making his T20I debut against England, as the Team India management persisted with the incumbent opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Samson’s modest outings post the T20 World Cup, registering scores of 5, 0, 1, 27, 10, 57, 50, 9, 7, 2, and 11, have fueled intense debate over whether the team management will tweak the combination and hand the 15-year-old prodigy his much-awaited opportunity in Ranchi. Sooryavanshi has already shown his ability to play under pressure while channeling his immense potential on the grandest stage.

Since Abhishek Sharma has appeared to have cemented his place as an opener, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are often locked in a friendly rivalry for that remaining slot at the top of the order. Despite Samson’s inconsistency, Gambhir-led management has persistently backed the wicketkeeper-batter.

Now, with analysts and pundits weighing in on the selection dilemma, the debate between backing the experience of Samson and unleashing the raw, fearless brilliance of Sooryavanshi has taken center stage ahead of the vital clash in Ranchi.

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