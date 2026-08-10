The Mumbai Cricket Association is expanding the T20 Mumbai League to nine teams by inviting bids for a new franchise. This new team is set to represent the Navi Mumbai region, broadening the league's reach and creating more opportunities for cricketers.

Bid Process for New Franchise

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has invited bids for the right to operate one new team in the prestigious T20 Mumbai League, paving the way for the men's league to expand to a nine-team competition. The new franchise is set to represent the Navi Mumbai region, further expanding the league's reach and providing a platform for more cricketers from across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, according to a release.The development comes after a successful fourth edition of the league, held in June. The season saw strong fan interest and competitive cricket, further strengthening the league's position as one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments.

Interested parties can obtain the bid documents from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai, from August 10 to August 25, 2026, between 11 am and 6 pm. The bid documents can be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 2.5 lakh by Demand Draft in favour of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Payment can also be made through bank transfer to the account specified in the tender notice available on the Mumbai Cricket Association's official website.

Season Highlights and Champions

Meanwhile, MSC Maratha Royals successfully retained their Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League title, edging past ARCS Andheri by eight runs in a thrilling final at the Wankhede Stadium in June.

Inaugural Women's League a Success

OBO Mumbai Falcons produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Aakash Tigers MWS by 25 runs and clinch the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League title.

Record-Breaking Viewership

The men's competition delivered its highest-ever television reach of over 65 million viewers. Television watch time grew by 61%, while digital views on JioHotstar registered a 66% increase over the previous edition, highlighting the league's growing popularity across platforms, according to a release.

The 2026 season also marked a landmark moment with the successful launch of the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League, reinforcing MCA's commitment to strengthening the women's cricket ecosystem by creating greater opportunities for emerging talent and building a stronger pathway for the next generation of cricketers. (ANI)