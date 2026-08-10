Post-acquittal in the sexual harassment case, ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged the wrestlers' accusations were politically motivated and linked to a specific akhada connected to the Hooda family, a point he says the court noted.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday reacted to the Rouse Avenue Court's remarks in the sexual harassment case and his acquittal, alleging that the wrestlers who levelled accusations had links to a particular wrestling academy and political groups.

Brij Bhushan Alleges Conspiracy

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan Singh said the court's observations highlighted the role of a specific akhada and questioned the circumstances surrounding the allegations. "The coach and the akhada that have been named are, in a sense, very special to the Hooda family. It was primarily athletes from this specific akhada who emerged, rather than wrestlers from other akhadas across Haryana... this point was reflected in the judgment as well," he said.

He further claimed that statements made by two wrestlers before the court were taken into account while delivering the verdict. "Two of the wrestlers who had levelled allegations detailed exactly what had transpired in the privacy of the judge's chambers. The court placed these statements on record, and the judgment was subsequently delivered based on this testimony," Singh said.

The former WFI chief also raised questions over the addresses provided by the complainants, alleging that wrestlers from different districts had mentioned the same address. "Another significant detail is that they all share a single address. Although the wrestlers hail from various districts, they all listed the same address: Bajrang Punia's residence in Sonipat," he alleged.

On the issue of political involvement, Brij Bhushan Singh claimed that the Hooda family was the first to come forward in the matter. "Regarding political involvement, the Hooda family was the first to emerge. We will wait to see what move they make," he added.

Court's Observations on Acquittal

Earlier, Rouse Avenue Court said that the allegations levelled against him seem politically motivated, at the same time fabricated. The court also highlighted that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations and the prosecution witnesses cited turned hostile during the trial.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA Court) Ashwani Panwar on August 3 acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in a case of alleged sexual harrasment lodged on a complaint filed by women wrestlers.

The judgement is not publicly available. However, it raised many questions on the manner in which the allegations were levelled against the accused persons.

The court noted that the allegations were levelled by the women wrestlers at the same time. However, the alleged incidents took place at different times and places. The court also noted that some of the complainants were in touch with the accused persons even after the accusations. They invited the ex WFI chief to family functions and weddings. It raised doubts on the reliability of the allegations.

(ANI)