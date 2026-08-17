During the first Test against Sri Lanka, India's captain Shubman Gill took a spectacular one-handed diving catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis. This crucial moment on Day 3, which left commentator Sanjay Manjrekar in awe, helped India dominate the session and put Sri Lanka under immense pressure.

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the two–match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday, August 17.

Team India resumed their first innings at 460/9, with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna batting on 12 and 2, respectively. However, Asitha Fernando wrapped up the innings by dismissing Prasidh Krishna for 2, ending India's first innings at 462. The visitors’ first innings on Day 3 lasted only four balls before being bundled out.

Sri Lanka assumed their first innings batting in the morning session, but the hosts collapsed to 99/5 in 28 overs, trailing India by 363 runs at lunch. Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball.

Also Read: Galle Test: Dickwella, Dinusha's unbeaten 124-run stand revives SL

Gill’s Stunning One-Handed Catch Goes Viral

As Team India made early inroads with the ball, the standout moment when captain Shubman Gill pulled off a breathtaking one-handed grab at short extra cover, which stunned his teammates as well as the entire Galle crowd.

The incident took place in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s first innings batting when Kamindu Mendis stepped down the track to drive off Kuldeep Yadav’s spin bowling, only to mistime a look for an aggressive stroke, but failed to control it as the ball rocketed toward the off-side circle.

Shubman Gill, who stationed himself at short extra cover, displayed his strong presence of mind and exceptional reflexes, flinging himself horizontally to pluck the ball out of thin air just inches above the ground and send Mendis back to the pavilion. Gill erupted in celebration, throwing the ball into the air in sheer delight before being swarmed by his ecstatic teammates.

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India’s Test captain’s stunning catch ended Kamindu Mendis’ short stay at the crease, dismissing him for 14 at 59/4, further reeling Sri Lanka under mounting pressure as the hosts continued to struggle against India's disciplined bowling attack in the opening session of the Galle Test.

Then, Sri Lanka lost another wicket in skipper Dhananjaya de Silva for 21 at 90/5, before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha staged a resilient recovery during the post-lunch session to frustrate the Indian bowling attack.

‘He Had No Right to Take That Catch’

Shubman Gill’s stunning diving catch left former India batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar in awe, with Manjrekar praising the India captain’s exceptional athleticism and describing the effort as a catch he had “no right to take.”

Speaking on air during Day 3 of the Galle Test, former India batter stated that the catch was never within Gill’s reach and even the batter would have believed the ball was safely away from the India captain.

“Wow, he had no right to take that,” Manjrekar said.

“Honestly, it was never within his reach. Even the batter would have thought, ‘Yeah, it’s in the air, but it was well away.' One of the best catches that you will see in that area,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Team India are firmly in the driver's seat as they look to maintain their stranglehold on the match and push for a commanding victory in the series opener.

Also Read: Galle Test: Manav Suthar's sensational spell leaves Sri Lanka reeling