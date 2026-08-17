Indian men's doubles duo MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan began their BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a victory, advancing to the Round of 32 after their opponents retired due to an injury during the opening-round match in New Delhi.

Indian men's doubles pair MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan began their BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a victory on home soil, advancing to the Round of 32 after Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds retired from their opening-round match on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Indian duo won the opening game 21-16 and led 6-4 in the second when the Irish pair was forced to retire due to an injury.

Building the Combination

Reflecting on how the partnership came together, Hariharan credited the coaching staff for pairing him with Arjun and said the combination was built through sustained opportunities. "I was asked to try with Arjun because our game style was fast. So the coach said to try for four tournaments. We played four tournaments and continued that row. I thank my coach and my senior also," Hariharan told reporters after the match.

'Home Crowd Support Was Good': Arjun

Arjun, meanwhile, was pleased with the support from the home crowd and felt the pair's strong start helped them deal with the conditions at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. "It was good. First round into the World Championship, we did not actually expect to have so many people come out and support, but as soon as we entered the main arena we heard a lot of cheering. Coming into the first round of the World Championship, everybody can be a little dicey with the conditions, with little drifts here and there. It's obviously very important to earn those first four points. If it had gone the other way, it would have been pressure building up, and that would have cost us, but I feel we took advantage of the first few points that helped us settle," he said.

Match Progression

Arjun and Hariharan controlled the opening game for most of its duration, maintaining their composure during crucial rallies before closing it out 21-16. The second game, however, ended prematurely after the Irish combination could not continue.

Road Ahead

The 2026 World Championships are being held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, marking the tournament's return to India for the first time since 2009. The Indian pair will now face South Korean duo of Kang Min-hyuk and Ki Dong-ju in Round of 32 as they look to continue their run at the home World Championships. (ANI)