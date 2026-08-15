During the first Test against Bangladesh, Travis Head was bowled but stunned commentators by resetting the fallen bails on the stumps. Adam Gilchrist was left bewildered, while the unusual gesture quickly sparked reactions on social media.

Australia's flamboyant opener Travis Head left former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist stunned by his bizarre reaction after being bowled on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Saturday, August 15.

Australia resumed their batting in the second innings after bundling out Bangladesh for 426 in 138 overs. The visitors added 75 runs to their overnight score of 351/6 and took a substantial 228-run first-innings lead, putting the pressure right back on the hosts. The 46-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65) and Taskin Ahmed (13) took Bangladesh past the 400-run mark.

At the end of Day 3, Australia finished at 161/4 in 53 overs, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey batting on 43 and 19, respectively, and trailing by 67 runs, setting up a tense and penultimate day in Darwin, where Bangladesh are aiming for the first Test win on Australian soil.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN Test: Bangladesh on top, Aussies trail by 67 on Day 3

Travis Head’s Bail Reset Gesture After Dismissal Goes Viral

As Australia began their second-innings chase to erase the deficit and rebuild the innings, Travis Head’s dismissal became a talking point not for his score, but for an unusual gesture after he was bowled.

After Jake Weatherald’s early wicket, Head and Marnus Labuschagne tried to steady the innings with a counter-attacking approach until the former’s stay at the crease ended abruptly when a sharp delivery by Hasan Mahmud sneaked through his defences, crashing into timber, resulting in his dismissal for 17 off 35 balls.

Though Travis Head was visibly crestfallen by his second dismissal of the match, it was his unexpected act of picking up the fallen bails and placing them back onto the stumps before walking off that left the commentators, especially Adam Gilchrist, utterly bewildered and amused. Gilchrist, who was on air for the commentary, said:

“This is extraordinary. I've never seen that in all my cricketing career.”

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After Travis Head’s dismissal, Marnus Labuschagne was joined by Steve Smith at the crease, and the duo formed a 36-run partnership for the third wicket before the former’s dismissal for 31 at 73/3. Thereafter, Smith and Cameron Green formed a 49-run stand for the fourth wicket before the vice-captain’s dismissal for 44 at 122/4.

At the end of Day 3, Green and Alex Carey stitched together an unbeaten 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide Australia through to stumps safely,

Head’s Bizarre Bail-Reset Leaves Fans Intrigued

Travis Head’s bizarre bail-reset after being bowled out by Hasan Mahmud has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts intrigued by an unusual gesture.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Head’s gesture as unusual yet amusing, with some calling it ‘cute but weird.’ Others praised the Australian batter’s composure despite the disappointment of being dismissed, stating that he showed remarkable control over his emotions despite the dismissal.

However, some compared Travis Head’s bail-reset gesture to legendary cricketer WG Grace, who was believed to have also reset the bails after being bowled and then continued batting. One fan recalled that WG Grace was known to have done something similar, while another said the incident needed its own name.

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Meanwhile, Travis Head had a moderate outing in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, scoring 22 and 17 in both innings, respectively. His dismissals came at crucial stages as Australia looked to recover from Bangladesh’s substantial first-innings lead.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh Pacer Behind Australia's Batting Collapse in Darwin