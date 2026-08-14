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IND vs SL: 5 Indian Players Who Can Shatter Major Records in the Test Series against Sri Lanka
As India prepares for a crucial WTC series against Sri Lanka, five key players are nearing major milestones. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja could reach historic landmarks and etch their names in the record books.
Five Indian Players On The Verge Of History
Team India will resume their red-ball assignments for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) in the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match taking place at Galle International Stadium on August 15.
The Test series against Sri Lanka is crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side, as a strong result could significantly boost their chances of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the WTC Final. Currently fifth on the WTC 2025-27 points table, Team India will be aiming to make a strong start to the two-match series and improve their position.
However, the series also presents a major opportunity for several Indian players to reach significant milestones and rewrite the record books. Let’s take a look at five Indian players who are on the verge of achieving major milestones.
1. Shubman Gill
Team India Test captain Shubman Gill is expected to be at the centre of India's batting lineup during the Test series against Sri Lanka, with multiple historic milestones within his sights. Gill is 157 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to complete 3,000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship. Currently, the 26-year-old has aggregated 2843 runs in 40 matches.
Shubman Gill needs 424 runs to become the fastest Indian captain to complete 1500 runs in the history of Test, shattering legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 21 innings to reach the milestone. The right-handed batter is just 50 runs short of becoming the third Indian batter after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane to complete 1000 runs in a single cycle of WTC.
Additionally, Shubman Gill could join Mohammed Azharuddin and Virat Kohli as the only Indian skippers to win a Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, as well as becoming the youngest Indian captain to lead the team to a Test series victory on island soil.
Also Read: A big honour: Shubman Gill on leading India in landmark 600th Test
2. Rishabh Pant
Former Test vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is gearing up for a crucial role in the middle order after he registered scores of 2 and 28 in a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo. The southpaw will look to shatter certain individual records during the series.
Pant is just three sixes away from becoming the first Indian batter and the fourth overall after Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist to record 100 maximums in the history of Test cricket. He is also on the verge of becoming the fastest batter to hit 100 sixes in Tests, shattering former England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ record of 84 matches to reach the milestone. Pant has smashed 97 sixes in 50 Test matches so far.
Furthermore, Rishabh Pant needs 220 runs to become the first wicketkeeper-batter to complete 3000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship, surpassing all contemporary glovemen in the global tournament.
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is the senior-most all-rounder in India’s Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka and is expected to play a crucial role with both bat and ball. The veteran left-arm spinner and dependable lower-order batter has a few major milestones in his sights.
Jadeja is just two wickets away from completing 350 scalps in Tests, which would make him the second Indian all-rounder after former captain Kapil Dev to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets in the longest format. Currently, the veteran has amassed 4,095 runs and 348 wickets in 89 matches.
Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja needs 16 wickets to complete 650 scalps in his international career, which would make him the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev to achieve the double of 7,500 runs and 650 wickets in international cricket.
Also Read: Shubman Gill backs Manav Suthar for No. 8 role in Sri Lanka Test
4. KL Rahul
KL Rahul is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Rahul has been one of the mainstays of India’s batting line-up across formats, especially Tests and ODIs, and he enters this series eyeing a couple of significant personal landmarks.
Rahul enters the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka with 4153 runs in the format and needs 347 runs to complete 4,500, which would make him one of the slowest Indian batters by innings in the longest format of the game at the international level. He could join VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, and MS Dhoni to take more than 100 innings to achieve this feat.
Moreover, the Test vice-captain needs 170 runs to become the fourth fastest Indian male batter to complete 10,000 runs by innings in international cricket. Currently, KL Rahul has aggregated 9830 runs in 277 innings.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has cemented his place as India’s most reliable opener in Tests, having already shattered multiple records in the format, especially during the 2024 series against England, where he amassed over 700 runs to lay the foundation for India's dominant series victory.
Jaiswal will look to achieve a couple of milestones in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The 24-year-old is just 109 runs away from becoming one of the fastest Indian batters to complete 5,000 runs in the history of first-class cricket. The southpaw has currently aggregated 4891 runs in 94 first-class innings.
Moreover, Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 465 runs to become one of the fastest Indian batters to complete 3000 runs in Tests. Jaiswal has amassed 2535 runs in 54 innings before the Sri Lanka series. Virendra Sehwag holds the Indian record of 55 innings to reach 3,000 Test runs, achieving the feat in 2005.
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