Team India will resume their red-ball assignments for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) in the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match taking place at Galle International Stadium on August 15.

The Test series against Sri Lanka is crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side, as a strong result could significantly boost their chances of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the WTC Final. Currently fifth on the WTC 2025-27 points table, Team India will be aiming to make a strong start to the two-match series and improve their position.

However, the series also presents a major opportunity for several Indian players to reach significant milestones and rewrite the record books. Let’s take a look at five Indian players who are on the verge of achieving major milestones.