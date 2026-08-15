Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, a new professional golf franchise backed by Vimtra Ventures, has joined the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League. The team was launched at a meet-and-greet event in Chennai, introducing its squad featuring Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Vimtra Chennai Lions GC marked its arrival on the professional golf landscape with an exclusive Meet & Greet Golf Event at TNGF Cosmo Golf Club, Chennai, bringing together 48 golfers, business leaders, corporate leaders and members of the golfing community for a morning of golf, interaction and the official introduction of the franchise squad.

Backed by Vimtra Ventures, led by Subash Yammada, Founder & CEO, and Thimmaji Rao Yammada, Founder & Managing Director, Vimtra Chennai Lions GC is set to be part of the growing AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (AM Green IGPL) ecosystem, bringing the excitement and energy of team-based professional golf closer to audiences in Chennai and across India, according to a press release.

Star Squad and Community Engagement

The event provided an opportunity for guests to experience the franchise first-hand, interact with its leadership and play alongside some of the professional golfers who will represent Vimtra Chennai Lions GC. The highlight of the morning was the official introduction of the Vimtra Chennai Lions GC squad, featuring some of India's accomplished golfing talent, including Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra, M.S. Samarth Dwivedi and Harshjeet Singh Sethie.

The interaction between the professionals and amateur golfers was central to the event, reflecting the franchise's ambition to make professional golf more accessible and create stronger connections between players, businesses, fans and the wider golfing community.

A Vision Beyond the League

The association with the Indian Golf Premier League represents an important step in Vimtra Chennai Lions GC's vision of establishing Chennai as a prominent destination for professional and competitive golf. While the franchise will compete at the professional level, its vision extends well beyond the league. Vimtra Chennai Lions GC aims to contribute to the development of golf from the grassroots to the professional level, with a long-term focus on nurturing young talent, developing golf academies and supporting the creation of golf infrastructure.

The franchise believes Chennai's strong sporting culture provides an ideal foundation to grow the game's reach and participation, while creating opportunities for emerging golfers to pursue a pathway towards professional golf.

Subash Yammada, Founder & CEO, Vimtra Ventures, said: "We are delighted to bring Vimtra Chennai Lions GC to Chennai and begin this journey with the Indian Golf Premier League. Chennai has always had a strong sporting culture and an incredible passion for team-based sport. We see a tremendous opportunity to build that same connection with golf. Our ambition is not simply to own a franchise; we want to build an institution that creates opportunities, nurtures talent and contributes meaningfully to the future of golf in India."

Thimmaji Rao Yammada, Founder & Managing Director, Vimtra Ventures, added: "Vimtra Chennai Lions GC is built on four core pillars -- Pride, Excellence, Heritage and Legacy. We want the Lions to embody the spirit of Chennai while creating a platform that brings together professional golfers, amateurs, corporates and the wider community. The AM Green IGPL provides us with an exciting platform to take professional team golf to a larger audience, but our aspirations go much further. We want to play a role in building a stronger and more sustainable golfing ecosystem, particularly by creating pathways for the next generation."

Embodying the Spirit of Chennai

With Pride, Excellence, Heritage and Legacy at its core, Vimtra Chennai Lions GC aims to establish a distinctive identity within the AM Green IGPL while representing the spirit of Chennai on the professional golf stage. Through its franchise, grassroots initiatives, player engagement and future development plans, the Chennai Lions seek to create a long-term connection between professional golf and the city's sporting community.

The Meet & Greet at TNGF Cosmo Golf Club marked the beginning of that journey -- bringing the Chennai golfing community closer to its new professional team and giving fans and amateur golfers an early opportunity to meet, interact and play alongside the Lions squad. (ANI)