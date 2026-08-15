World Cup winner Ferran Torres has finalized his transfer from FC Barcelona to PSG, signing a contract until 2031. The Spanish forward will wear the number 9 shirt for the French champions, joining after a successful spell with Barcelona.

Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning star Ferran Torres finally completed his move from FC Barcelona to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, the French club confirmed on Saturday.

Ferran's deal with PSG will run till 2031, and the star player will be wearing the number nine shirt.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031 and will wear the number 9 shirt," said a statement from PSG.

A New Adventure at PSG

Speaking on his signing, Ferran said, "I am delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain. I would like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Early Career and Valencia Stint

Ferran signed his first deal with Valencia CF at the age of seven and eventually made his senior debut in December 2017, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to play in La Liga, against Eibar. His three-year-stint with the club, lasting from 2017 to 2020, saw him break some notable records. He made 97 appearances for the club, becoming, at 19 years and 324 days, the youngest player in the club's history to have played 50 league matches, as well as the first goalscorer born in the 21st century in the Champions League for a Spanish club. He won his first trophy as a professional in 2019, lifting the Copa del Rey.

Stint with Manchester City

Ferran spent two years in England with Premier League giants Manchester City from 2020-22. Under Pep Guardiola, he made 43 appearances, scoring 16 goals and making four assists. In 2021, he was part of Manchester City's run to the final of the UEFA Champions League, whilst also winning the EPL title and the League Cup. During the 2021-22 season, he played the first half of the campaign with Manchester City before moving to FC Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

Return to Spain with FC Barcelona

With Barcelona from 2022 to 2026, he quickly established himself as a crucial part of the team's attack, finding the back of the net 65 times in 207 matches. One of his notable goals was the Copa Del Rey final goal against Real Madrid in 2025, where he helped his team force the game into extra time. With FC Barcelona, Ferran Torres won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

International Career and World Cup Triumph

With Spain, Ferran was around as a crucial figure since his youth team days, winning the U17 European Championship in 2017 and then the U19 European Championship in 2019, with the same generation of players. The forward has since established himself as a key player for the national team, with 65 caps to his name. It was PSG's current boss, Luis Enrique, then Spain's manager, who gave Ferran his first chance during the Nations Cup match against Germany in 2020. He went on to take part in both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The following years were crowned with success for La Roja and Ferran Torres. First in 2023, when they won the Nations League. Then, in 2024, he claimed his first major title with the national team by winning the UEFA European Championships in Germany.

Just this summer, in North America, the Valencia-born player won the World Cup and helped Spain add a second star to their shirt. Ferran Torres etched his name into the history books by scoring the only goal of the final in extra time as La Roja defeated Argentina, also earning him the Man of the Match award.