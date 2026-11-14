India's U19 cricket team secured a sensational victory against Pakistan to win the U19 Asia Cup 2026. The Boys in Blue successfully chased down a 338-run target, thanks to incredible late-order heroics from Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan.

India U19 team pulled off a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14. The Boys in Blue, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, defeated arch-rivals to clinch their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup triumph and the first since 2021.

With a 338-run target, India chased down the target with three balls to spare, with Mohit Ulva (49*) and Manal Chauhan (43) forming a crucial 57-run stand for the ninth wicket, followed by the former’s unbeaten 30-run stand with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) for the final wicket to take the team past the finish line in 49.3 overs.

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Earlier, skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (80), Aaryavir Sehwag (58), VK Vineeth (24), and Anvay Dravid (19) played vital supporting knocks to keep the chase on track before the lower-order heroics sealed the sensational win.

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How Did India Pull Off a Thrilling Victory?

India had a great start to their 338-run target, with openers Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani putting on a magnificent 95-run partnership for the opening wicket. Following Aaryavir’s dismissal, Raichandani was joined by VK Vineeth to carry on India’s innings and formed a 51-run stand for the second wicket before the captain’s dismissal at 146/2.

Thereafter, India’s batting line-up suffered a middle-order wobble as they were reduced to 186/4 before further plunging to 252/8 in 41.3 overs, losing six wickets for 106 runs in a dramatic collapse that left the tail-enders with a mountain to climb. At that time, India needed 86 runs off 51 deliveries with only two wickets in hand.

However, Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan revived the Boys in Blue’s hopes of chasing down the target through a crucial 57-run partnership off just 39 balls, bringing the equation down to 29 runs in the final three overs of the match. Following Manal’s dismissal, the onus fell on Mohit to pull off the chase.

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Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata remained composed under pressure despite Pakistan’s bowling attack's attempt to break their stubborn resistance. The final wicket pair brought India’s equation down to 8 runs off 6 balls to win the match, putting arch-rivals under pressure.

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When India needed three runs off the final ball to win, Mohit Ulva hit a four to seal the dramatic victory, sparking euphoric celebrations in the Indian dugout as the Boys in Blue clinched their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup crown.

'Absolute Cinema': India U19's Stunning Chase Stuns Fans

India U19’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the team’s remarkable comeback and the lower-order batters’ composure under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described the contest as ‘absolute cinema' and hailed it as one of the most memorable matches of the year. Several users praised Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan for their crucial contributions, while others marvelled at India's ability to recover from a seemingly hopeless position.

Another section of fans called it one of the finest chases in Indian cricket, with some describing it as the ‘best chase in Indian cricket history,’ while a few labelled it ‘one of the craziest matches and chases.’ Others praised Mohit Ulva for his composure in the closing stages of the final.

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Team India finished second on the points table of Group A with two wins against Nepal and UAE and a defeat against Pakistan, before defeating Afghanistan in the semifinal. Eventually, the Boys in Blue avenged their group-stage defeat to Pakistan by beating them in the final to clinch the U19 Asia Cup 2026 title.

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