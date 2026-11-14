India faces New Zealand in the fifth ODI, aiming to clinch the series despite a heavy defeat in the fourth match. Top-order batsmen Rohit, Kohli, and Iyer face pressure to perform against a potent Kiwi pace attack at Mount Maunganui.

India Seeks Series Win In Final ODI Against New Zealand On Sunday

India will look to put their batting collapse behind them and secure a series victory when they take on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, with their top-order batters facing a crucial examination against the hosts' formidable pace attack.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two ODIs, while the third match was washed out due to rain. However, the visitors suffered a crushing 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI on Friday, being bowled out for just 89 while chasing a target of 334. The result exposed India's struggles against the moving ball and raised questions about their ability to negotiate pace-friendly conditions, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon.

For India, the final ODI presents an opportunity to finish the tour with a series victory, but their experienced batting trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer will be under pressure to deliver after all three were dismissed for ducks in the previous match.

Batting Struggles and Tactical Adjustments

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry dismantled India's top order in the fourth ODI, returning with figures of 6/27. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed concern over the surrender, noting these conditions mirror those expected in the next World Cup. The Indian batting unit will need a collective response, as individual contributions have waned.

New Zealand enters the contest with renewed confidence. Their reliance on pace has been historic, with CricViz noting that 97.5 per cent of balls delivered by the hosts in this series have been from fast bowlers. Captain Mitchell Santner will look to leverage this advantage to level the series at 2-2.