India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final, with goals from Vishnu PV and Chinglensana Singh. Despite a late fightback from Bhutan, India held on to secure their place in the upcoming final against Bangladesh or Pakistan.

India Edges Bhutan 2-1 to Secure Spot in SAFF Championship 2026 Final

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 14 (ANI): India survived a second-half fightback from Bhutan to register a 2-1 win in the SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday, November 14, keeping their pursuit of a record-extending 10th title alive. Vishnu PV and captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham scored before the interval, but Kinzang Tashi Tobden’s goal early in the second half brought Bhutan back into a contest that India had largely controlled. The Video Assistant Referee, used in the competition for the first time, played a significant role, overturning the offside decision against Bhutan’s goal before cancelling a penalty awarded to India, according to a press release from AIFF Media. The defending champions will face the winner of the other semi-final between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the final on November 17.

Head coach Naushad Moosa made four changes to the side that defeated Maldives in the last group stage match, restoring Arsh Anwer Shaikh in goal and bringing Vishnu, Manglenthang Kipgen and Nikhil Prabhu into the starting XI. Bhutan, playing their first SAFF Championship semi-final in 18 years, worked hard in midfield to disrupt India’s passing in the opening exchanges. The Blue Tigers took some time to establish a rhythm, but a well-executed move put them ahead in the ninth minute. A long diagonal pass found Vishnu on the left, and the East Bengal forward brought the ball down with an excellent first touch. He shifted onto his right foot and nutmegged a defender before placing his shot past goalkeeper Gyeltshen Zangpo into the bottom-right corner.

The goal settled India, who threatened again in the 17th minute. Brison Fernandes spotted Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s run into the left side of the box and released the Mohun Bagan forward, whose first-time effort was palmed away by Zangpo. Bhutan captain Chencho Gyeltshen offered a glimpse of his threat two minutes later, using quick footwork to beat a couple of Indian players near the edge of the penalty area before being crowded out. India continued to create chances. Ricky Shabong seized possession and surged into the Bhutan box in the 21st minute before cutting the ball back for Bhat, whose left-footed shot was blocked by Tenzin Norbu. Two minutes later, Abhishek Suryavanshi’s cross from the left found Fernandes in space, but his volley flew narrowly past the left post.

The pressure produced a second goal in the 28th minute. Kipgen delivered a corner from the right. Bhutan failed to clear, and Chinglensana reacted to the loose ball in front of goal to smash it into the net. By the half-hour mark, India had registered six shots while Bhutan had yet to attempt one. The defending champions carried their two-goal advantage into the break, with Bhutan’s occasional promising build-up undone by a lack of composure in the final third. The contest changed after the interval as Bhutan returned with greater urgency and a more direct approach. They reduced the deficit in the 48th minute after India failed to clear a free-kick delivered into the box. Gyeltshen collected the ball on the left and drove a shot into the ground towards the far post, where Tobden headed into an unguarded net. An offside flag initially halted the celebrations, but the goal was allowed following a VAR review.

Bhutan almost equalised in the 53rd minute. Shabong’s attempted clearance from a left-wing cross fell to Gyeltshen, whose shot threatened to dip beneath the crossbar. Arsh reacted quickly to tip it over. Moosa introduced Macarton Nickson for Kipgen and Irfan Yadwad for Vishnu in the 64th minute. Yadwad soon appeared to have earned India an opportunity to restore their two-goal cushion when his cross from the left struck Nima Wangdi’s arm inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review. Bhat came close to settling the contest in the 85th minute. Carrying the ball into the area, he deceived a defender with a feint on his left foot before shooting with his right, only for the effort to strike the crossbar.

Bhutan continued to search for an equaliser. Gyeltshen floated a delivery towards substitute Kinzang Tenzin, but the ball was just beyond his reach. Norbu then sent a volley well off target from the edge of the box in the fourth minute of added time. There was one final opening when Tandin Tshewang headed a cross from the left back across goal. Kinzang Tenzin was inches away from making contact, and Bhutan’s chance to force extra time slipped away as India held on to secure their place in the final. India: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK), Chinglensana Singh Konsham (C), Abhishek Suryavanshi, Suhail Ahmad Bhat (Ebindas Yesudasan 90+1’), Vishnu PV (Irfan Yadwad 64’)(Nathan Rodrigues 90+1’), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthanga Kipgen (Macarton Nickson 64’), Nikhil Prabhu, Sandip Mandi, Brison Fernandes (Abdul Rabeeh 78’). (ANI)