Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma visited the Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. He recently celebrated Diwali with his family in Amritsar and has now been named in India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Visit

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma recently visited the revered Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where he offered prayers and sought divine blessings. The cricketer shared a glimpse of his visit through an Instagram story, capturing a moment of devotion inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The Instagram story featured the text "Blessed" alongside a sacred Om symbol. He also added the devotional track "Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra And Aarti" by Amitabh Bachchan to the post.

Diwali Celebrations and Family Moments

The visit comes shortly after Abhishek celebrated Diwali with his family in his hometown, Amritsar. His festive celebrations included a traditional puja and a family gathering filled with music and dancing. While Abhishek's Diwali Instagram post offered followers a glimpse of the puja at his home, his sister Komal shared a video capturing the family's festive moments. The video featured Abhishek, Komal, their parents, friends and relatives dancing to Daler Mehndi's popular track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. Sharing the video, Komal captioned it, "Bolo tara ra ra #MandatoryRitual."

Professional Commitments: ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup

On the professional front, Abhishek Sharma has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29. The selection follows his successful T20I series against New Zealand. Currently the World No. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek will be among the young Indian talents featuring in the tournament.

Tournament Details and Squad Information

Star cricketer Tilak Varma will lead India A in the competition. The squad also includes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the tournament final will be played on November 29. (ANI)