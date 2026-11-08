India U19 all-rounder Arjun Rajput smashed an 80-ball century against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup, rescuing India from 86/5 to 208/10. His resilient knock highlighted his talent and journey from a humble background in Jalandhar.

India U19 all-rounder Arjun Rajput grabbed the headlines with his valiant century knock in the U19 Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 8.

After being opted to bat first by captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, India U19 suffered a collapse in their batting, as they were reduced to 86/5 in 22.5 overs and Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by Ali Raza and Rizwanullah, tore through the upper order with a disciplined spell.

However, Arjun Rajput’s counter-attacking knock completely turned the tide of the match, as the Boys in Blue posted a total of 208/10, lifted from a precarious 86/5, giving their bowlers a competitive total to defend in the high-stakes clash.

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Arjun Shines with a Brilliant Century

As other India U19 batters, including Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, the sons of Indian legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, failed to make a major mark on the day, Rajput anchored the innings with immense grit.

Walking out to bat after India were reeling at 22/3, Arjun joined hands with Aaryavir Sehwag to initiate a steady recovery before the latter and Anvay Dravid’s dismissals further collapsed the India U19 to 86/5. After Dravid’s dismissal, Arjun Rajput was joined by Manal Chauhan, with whom he shared a crucial 64-run stand for the sixth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 150/6.

Thereafter, Arjun carried on India U19’s innings and completed his maiden international century in just 80 balls while batting at a strike rate of well over 120, striking at 125.88 to anchor India’s resurgence. He was eventually dismissed for 107 off 85 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes, carrying more than half of India’s overall team tally on his shoulders.

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Arjun was dismissed at 170/7, meaning the 19-year-old accounted for 63% of India’s entire score at that point and overall 51.44% of India U19's final total of 208. When excluding extras, he scored nearly 58.8% of all runs off the bat across the entire innings.

Therefore, Arjun Rajput’s knock was so crucial that he single-handedly kept the team’s hopes alive in a match where only two Indian batters, Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and Kavya Patel (23), managed to pass the 20-run mark.

Who is Arjun Rajput?

Arjun Rajput’s rise to the India U19 setup was not just an overnight success, but the culmination of relentless grit, sacrifice, and perseverance through severe financial hardship.

Born on March 14, 2007, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Arjun comes from a humble background, with his father, Hoti Ram, selling chhole-kulche on a roadside cart in Ram Nagar. Hoti Ram took out small loans for Arjun’s schooling and cricket coaching, before recently opening a small bakery in the city.

Arjun began playing cricket at the age of seven at Harbhajan Singh Institute of Cricket in Jalandhar. When the academy was unexpectedly shut down, his coach stepped in and arranged a complete fee waiver at school to ensure his education and cricket training continued without burdening his family.

Arjun eventually enrolled at DAV School in Jalandhar, where he could pursue his passion without burdening his family's finances. His stellar performances in regional age-group tournaments, including leading Punjab to victory in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in October 2026, ended their 13-year drought of clinching the prestigious trophy by defeating Mumbai in the final.

Arjun Rajput had a great season, amassing 695 runs and picking up 11 wickets in 8 matches, earning him Player of the Tournament. He also featured in the Cooch Behar Trophy for Punjab and the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, where he represented the Ludhiana Lions.

Arjun Rajput’s India U19 Journey to the Top

Arjun Rajput’s performance in age-group domestic cricket, including his performance in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, earned him a maiden India U19 call for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July. In the three-match Youth ODI series against Sri Lanka, he aggregated 103 runs, including a 76-run knock, at an average of 34.33.

Before the Asia Cup U19, Arjun played two Youth ODI matches against Australia, scoring 15 and 0, before starring with the ball in India U19’s Asia Cup opener against Nepal, picking up 3 wickets for just 8 runs in 5.3 overs.

However, Arjun Rajput’s 107-run knock under pressure against Pakistan has apparently elevated his status from a promising youth prospect to a clutch match-winner on the international stage.

With selectors and scouts closely watching the marquee U19 fixture, this counter-attacking masterclass has firmly positioned the Jalandhar all-rounder as one of the cornerstone talents for India's upcoming youth campaigns.

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