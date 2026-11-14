India U19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag played a stellar innings of 58 in the high-pressure U19 Asia Cup Final against Pakistan, setting up a strong chase. His gritty half-century and Virat Kohli-style celebration were the highlights of the summit clash.

India U19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag delivered his best in the high-pressure U19 Asia Cup Final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14.

Chasing a 338-run target set by Pakistan, who posted 337/9 in 50 overs thanks to Usman Khan’s century (107), Abdul Qadir’s quickfire 80, and captain Farhan Yousaf’s 63, Aaryavir Sehwag and his opening partner and skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani gave the Boys in Blue a strong start to the innings, keeping arch-rivals’ bowling attack at bay.

Sehwag and Raichandani formed a 95-run partnership for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed for 58 after mistiming a lofted shot off Pakistan spinner Niqab Shafiq, with Usman Khan completing the catch at long-off.

Also Read: Pakistan Sets 337 Run Target Against India In U19 Asia Cup Finale

Sehwag’s Kohli-Celebration Goes Viral

Aaryavir Sehwag, who is the son of former India captain and explosive opener Virender Sehwag, stepped up for his side and rose to the occasion in the summit clash, hammering a gritty half-century off just 51 deliveries, his fourth fifty of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Oman’s Al-Amerat

Sehwag was battling visible pain after taking a sharp blow to his right elbow early in the innings off pacer Ali Raza, but that didn’t deter him from taking on Pakistan's bowling attack and anchoring India's steep chase. After completing his fifty in the 15th over of India’s run chase, the 19-year-old came up with a celebration that was quite familiar to Indian cricket fans.

Sehwag raised his bat and then put it down on the turf, gesturing toward his blade in an unmistakable nod to Virat Kohli's iconic ‘let my bat do the talking’ celebration. Being a fan of Kohli, Virender Sehwag’s son recreated the exact moment the former India captain famously unveiled after completing his 25th Test century against Australia in Perth in 2018.

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Aaryavir Sehwag’s stay at the crease posed a serious threat to Pakistan’s bowling attack, as he consistently found the boundary, striking nine fours in his 61-ball stay—and kept India on pace in the steep run chase.

As Sehwag was looking to carry on his innings and build a partnership with his skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, his promising knock was cut short in the 18th over after he mistimed a lofted shot off spinner Niqab Shafiq and was caught by Usman Khan, giving Pakistan their first breakthrough.

How Did Aaryavir Sehwag Perform at U19 Asia Cup 2026?

Despite being the son of India’s most explosive openers, Aaryavir Sehwag carved out an identity of his own throughout the 2026 U19 Asia Cup.

The U19 Asia Cup is the first major tournament for the 19-year-old following his performances in domestic age-group cricket, where he grabbed headlines for his marathon 297 for Delhi in the Cooch Behar Trophy and most recently captained the state side in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he smashed a blistering 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh.

Aaryavir was part of the India U19 team in the Youth ODI series against Australia, where he registered scores of 28, 47, and 34, aggregating 109 runs at a brisk strike rate of 103.80, laying a strong foundation for his international youth career. However, in the U19 Asia Cup 2026, Aaryavir Sehwag was India’s standout performer with the bat.

Sehwag registered scores of 70, 22, 160, 51, and 58 against Nepal, Pakistan, UAE, and Afghanistan in the semifinal, and Pakistan in the final, respectively, aggregating 361 runs across five innings at an impressive average of 90.25, including a century and three half-centuries.

Also Read: Aaryavir Sehwag Promises Big Hundred To Dad During U19 Asia Cup Win