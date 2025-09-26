Pakistan will face India in the first-ever Asia Cup final, a clash heightened by off-field drama, board complaints, and provocative gestures. Coach Mike Hesson has urged his players to “just focus on cricket” ahead of the high-stakes showdown.

As Pakistan readies itself for the first-ever Asia Cup final against India, head coach Mike Hesson's message for his side was to "just focus on cricket" despite all the off-the-field controversies going on between these two arch-rivals, which have raised the intensity and stakes of the title clash.

Fiery spells from pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf not only powered Pakistan to an 11-run win over Bangladesh, but also the first-ever India-Pakistan final in the history of the tournament in 41 years. Given whatever has happened off the field, the intensity and stakes will be high during the final and could see tempers flaring, with both sides gunning for Asian supremacy.

Focused on playing ‘good game’

Speaking during the post-match presser, Hesson said, “My message is just focus on cricket. That is what we would be doing. Those things, you (the media) probably know more than I do. I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, there has always been passion, has not there, during the high-pressure matches. Our focus would be just on playing a good game.”

During the first match between these two teams in the group stage, a controversy erupted when Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube did not shake hands with the Pakistan side after an easy seven-wicket win. Additionally, the skipper did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Agha, at the toss either. Following the game, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded them for their Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror, while expressing the team's solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks in April.

PCB's drama that caught the attention

It led to a tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the former demanding the removal of match-referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament, alleging that he had violated ICC Code of Conduct and 'Spirit of Cricket' by not having the handshakes happen. Pakistan skipper did not turn up for the post-match interview, and Hesson was sent to address the media for the presser.

PCB's adamancy to remove Pycroft led to them cancelling their pre-match pressers before clashes against the UAE and against India (in the Super Four stage). Before the UAE clash, PCB even threatened to boycott the tournament if Pycroft was not removed. Players were kept inside their hotel rooms and arrived at the stadium late, delaying the game by an hour. A meeting also took place between Pycroft and leaders of Pakistan cricket, with PCB claiming that the match referee apologised to them by posting a video without any audio.

Notably, it emerged later, as per ESPNCricinfo, that Pycroft was made aware of the 'no handshake' between both captains just 'four minutes ahead of the toss' by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was barely a messenger and not the one behind the instruction.

The Super Four clash between these two arch-rivals was much more competitive, but filled with provocative gestures from the Pakistan team, with opener Sahibzada Farhan using his bat to gesture the firing of a gun after his half-century, which looked insensitive given the current situation politically.

Haris Rauf stoked controversy

While Pakistan lost the match thanks to a masterclass by Abhishek Sharma in the chase of 172 runs, later, some viral videos showed pacer Haris Rauf making provocative gestures. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression, and later, when he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli", as the legendary batter had hit him for two successive sixes during a tense run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne during the T20 World Cup 2022, one of which has been described by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the 'Shot of the Century'.

BCCI and PCB lodged complaints with ICC

BCCI has now officially lodged a complaint against Sahibzada and Rauf for their inappropriate actions during the Super Four clash, with complaints coming from PCB as well, accusing Suryakumar of making things political during the post-match proceedings after the group stage clash.

Suryakumar's hearing for his alleged political comments and provocative gestures by the Pakistan team has been done in the presence of match referee Richie Richardson and the representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per ICC sources. As per sources, Suryakumar could be let off with a warning or a fine. It is likely that 15 per cent of his match fee will be cut, as per sources.

‘We allowed India to control the game’

Hesson said that his side's Super Four encounter against Pakistan was a "step-up" from the group stage clash, where they "allowed India to take control of the match".

“We were more passive (in the group stage clash). We allowed India to control the game. Last match, we had that game by the scruff of the neck for a good period. It was an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma to take the game away from us. Outside of that, we were good enough. We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for a long period. In Super Fours, we were able to do it for 10 overs with the bat, post-powerplay with the ball; we have to do it for longer. There is a reason why they are rated as the top-ranked side.”

Pakistan want to make ‘most of’ in the final

The head coach also said that his side "deserves the opportunity" to play the final against India.

"We want to make the most of it. All the games till this point have been trying to get ourselves in a position to win a trophy. That is what we have been talking about. The only match that counts is the one towards the end. We would try to play our best game towards the end," he concluded.

How did Pakistan defeat Bangladesh and qualify for the final?

Coming to the Pak-Bangladesh clash, Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh's bowling looked threatening right from ball one, as Pakistan was restricted to 71/6 in 13.3 overs, with Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain wreaking havoc on helpless Pakistani batters, with none of the top five crossing the 20-run mark.

A 38-run stand for the seventh-wicket between Mohammad Haris (31 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Mohammed Nawaz (25* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes), the only two players to touch the 20-run mark, helped Pakistan reach a scratchy 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Taskin Ahmed (3/28) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh along with Rishad Hossain (2/18 in four overs) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28). Mustafizur Rahman also took 1/33 in four overs.

During a chase of 136 runs, Bangladesh lost three wickets for 44 runs within the powerplay itself, with Shaheen (3/17 in four overs) proving to be destructive in his pairing with Rauf (3/33 in four overs). Shamim Hossain (30 in 25 balls, with two sixes) tried to hold the innings together, but a relentless Pakistan reduced them to 124/9, with Rishad Hossain (16* in 11 balls, with two fours and a six) and Mustafizur Rahman (6* in four balls, with a four) failing to get their team to the finishing line when they needed 51 runs in final five overs. Clearly, they missed the experience of their regular skipper, Litton Das, who was not playing due to an injury.

Shaheen got the 'Player of the Match' performance for his knock of 19 runs and three wickets.

