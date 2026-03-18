Amadou Soukouna scored the lone goal as Rajasthan United FC beat nine-man Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in the IFL 2025-26. The win at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium sent Rajasthan to the top of the table, while Real Kashmir had two players sent off.

Amadou Soukouna's first-half strike proved decisive as Rajasthan United FC edged Real Kashmir FC 1-0 to register a hard-fought victory in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium on Thursday, according to a release. Real Kashmir were reduced to nine men with Habib Fofana being sent off in the 58th minute for a second booking, and in stoppage time, Calvin Baretto was shown a direct red for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

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The result saw Rajasthan United provisionally climb to the top of the table with seven points, while Real Kashmir moved to the bottom with two. Amadou Soukouna was named Player of the Match.

First-Half Action

The hosts dominated possession early on, building patiently from the back. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furqan Ahmed was called into action in the 10th minute, making a timely interception to deny an early opportunity. The visitors had a chance of their own in the 13th minute from a Kamal Issah free-kick, but Rajasthan defender Abdul Samed headed clear.

Real Kashmir's defence, marshalled by Basit Ahmed Bhat and Habib Fofana, remained compact to frustrate Rajasthan's attacking moves. Ahteeb Ahmad Dar had a sight of goal in the 26th minute but fired over the bar, while Rajasthan came close in the 36th minute when Jonathan Fernandes' free-kick was parried by Furqan, with Soukouna unable to convert the rebound.

Soukouna Breaks the Deadlock

Soukouna continued to threaten and finally broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Jordan Lamela delivered a precise cross from the right, and the French striker finished with a first-time strike into the bottom corner to give Rajasthan United the lead at the break. He could have doubled the lead the very next minute, but The Snow Leopards' keeper safely collected the shot.

Second Half Drama: Real Kashmir See Red

Real Kashmir pushed for an equaliser after the restart, but Rajasthan remained resolute at the back. The game took a decisive turn in the 58th minute when Habib Fofana was shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to ten men.

Despite being a man down, Real Kashmir continued to press forward in search of a goal, while Rajasthan looked to capitalise on the advantage with a series of fresh legs coming on as substitutes.

Both sides created half-chances in the closing stages, but neither could find the finishing touch. Rajasthan came close to doubling their lead late on, but Soukouna was denied, while substitute Naoba Meitei also missed from promising positions.

In the final moments, Real Kashmir substitute Calvin Baretto was also shown a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity to Soukouna, compounding a difficult outing for the visitors.

Rajasthan United held firm to seal a 1-0 victory, with Soukouna's strike enough to secure three points and send them to the top of the standings.