ICC has concluded its hearing on PCB’s complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav over his Pahalgam attack remarks. A verdict is expected soon, as BCCI has complained about conduct of Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan.

Dubai (UAE): The International Cricket Council (ICC) heard Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) complaint against Team India Captain Suryakumar Yadav following his remarks mentioning Pahalgam terror attack after Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 group-stage win against Pakistan. According to a RevSportz report, the ICC may also impose a fine or demerit points on the captain. Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and expressed solidarity with the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, after India’s victory on September 14. The verdict is expected to be announced on Friday after hearing the complaint filed by BCCI against Pakistan team players.

“We stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This win is for our armed forces who showed immense bravery. We hope to keep inspiring them and giving them reasons to smile,” Suryakumar had said at the post-match presentation. The comment led to an ICC hearing presided over by Richie Richardson. Suryakumar attended the session along with Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Summer Mallapurkar. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav had also avoided handshakes with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in two matches during the Asia Cup, triggering escalation. Pakistan had filed an official complaint and even threatened to pull out of the tournament with respect to the handshake row. Further, they lodged a complaint with the ICC against India’s captain over his comments.

BCCI Complaint Against Pakistan

BCCI had also officially complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their conduct during Sunday’s Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai. Team India cited Farhan’s animated celebration using his bat as a gun after his half-century and Rauf’s boundary-line gestures toward Indian fans. During India’s run chase, the Pakistan pacer responded to Indian fans’ chants with a controversial ‘6-0’ gesture, a claim that six Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor. He continued to mock the Indian Defence Forces by gesturing like a fighter jet crashing, doing it multiple times in front of an Indian crowd, who were jeering the Pakistan pacer. Both incidents quickly went viral, sparking debates on social media about whether these behaviour crossed the line.

As anticipation builds, the cricketing world is now waiting to see whether the ICC opts for a balanced approach or a strong punitive stance. Either way, the outcome of this hearing could directly shape the atmosphere of a potential India-Pakistan final at the Asia Cup, already one of the most emotionally charged fixtures in world cricket.