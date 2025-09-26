India and Pakistan meet in the Asia Cup 2025 final for the first time in 41 years. Off-field controversies and player hearings add drama to a clash pitting India’s unbeaten dominance against Pakistan’s quest for revenge.

Team India and Pakistan are set for the third round of their clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, meeting in the much-anticipated final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. This will be the third face-off between two arch-rivals after the Pahalgam Terror Attack and the second after the Men in Blue’s handshake in the group stage of the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team India secured their berth for the final after two successive wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 and will play their final knockout match against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. Pakistan, on the other hand, were on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament after defeat to the Men in Blue, but their victory over Bangladesh kept their campaign alive and sealed a dramatic entry into the final.

India have not lost a single match in the Asia Cup 2025 thus far, while Pakistan have lost two matches, both of which came against their arch-rivals, setting the stage for a fiery final showdown in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan’s first Asia Cup Final

The speciality of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan is that the two arch-rivals are set to lock horns in the title for the first time in the history of the Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan have participated in every edition of the Asia Cup since 1984, except for the 1986 edition, as India had boycotted the tournament held in Sri Lanka due to strained cricketing relations.

However, the two arch-rivals have never crossed paths in an Asia Cup final before, making the 2025 summit clash a historic first in the tournament’s four-decade history. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup 8 times, while the Men in Green clinched the title twice in 2000 and 2012, but never at the expense of each other, adding extra weight and anticipation to their maiden final showdown.

Scroll to load tweet…

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has often grabbed the headlines, as evidenced by their last two encounters; their Asia Cup 2025 final promises to be no different. The battle has often gone beyond cricket, blending sport with politics, emotions, and national pride.

After 41 years and 17 editions, India and Pakistan are set to clash in an Asia Cup final for the very first time, making it one of the most anticipated matches in tournament history.

The Battle for Title amid Off-Field

India and Pakistan will aim for the coveted Asia Cup 2025 title amid drama between the two sides off the field. The drama began after Suryakumar Yadav and his boys refused to shake hands with their counterparts, which was then followed by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s demand to remove Andy Pycroft as a match referee from the tournament for violating the code of conduct. However, ICC rejected PCB’s demand, and Pycroft was asked to continue his duties as a match referee.

Pakistan threatened to boycott their final group stage match against the hosts, the UAE, if Pycroft was removed as a match referee, but overturned the call after issuing an apology for the miscommunication, allowing the team to play.

In the second clash of the tournament against India, Pakistan stoked controversy after Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan made controversial gestures, intending to mock Indian defence forces, who successfully carried out Operation Sindoor. This became a massive controversy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Rauf and Farhan.

However, PCB countered back by complaining to the ICC against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating India’s group-stage victory over Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. escalating tensions and adding an extra layer of off-field drama ahead of the final.

Suryakumar Yadav attended the hearing, presided over by an ICC referee and former West Indies captain Richie Richardson. The hearing was also attended by BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Summer Mallapurkar. There is uncertainty whether the Indian skipper will be sanctioned or let off with a warning, with ICC expected to announce after Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s hearing today.

Dominance vs Revenge

The final between India and Pakistan is more of a clash of dominance versus revenge, with the Men in Blue aiming to assert their dominance over arch-rivals and the Men in Blue seeking redemption for their earlier defeats in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. India have won the last seven outings against Pakistan, while the Men in Green will look to overturn that streak by their long-time rival.

In the T20Is, Team India has won 12 matches in 15 outings against Pakistan, showcasing a dominant record by the Asia Cup defending champions that adds extra pressure on the Men in Green to break their losing streak in high-stakes encounters. India and Pakistan are no longer on friendly terms on and off the field after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The cricketing rivals, who often carry the weight of national pride in every encounter, not only face each other’s skills on the field but also heightened tensions and emotions off the field, stemming from the Pahalgam terror attack, making the Asia Cup 2025 final a highly charged affair.

The high-stakes final in Dubai is expected to be an exhilarating contest, as both sides will look to assert their supremacy, deliver under intense scrutiny by the cricketing world, and navigate a charged atmosphere created by both on-field and off-field controversies.