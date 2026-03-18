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4 Clear Indications CM Punk Is Heading Toward Heel Turn Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Main Event
CM Punk’s recent actions on RAW have sparked speculation about a heel turn before WrestleMania 42. From controversial remarks to heated confrontations, here are four clear signs pointing toward a dramatic shift.
Crossing The Line With Tribal Chief
On the March 2 episode of RAW, Punk told The Original Tribal Chief that he would bury him next to his late father. The remark drew backlash from The Usos, who demanded an apology. Punk refused and retaliated, leading to Jimmy Uso attacking him. His lack of remorse suggests a darker direction.
First Blow Against The Tribal Chief
During a heated promo exchange, The Tribal Chief called Punk “old.” The champion lost his cool and punched him, knocking him down. Typically, heel superstars strike first, and Punk’s decision to land the opening blow hints at a shift in character.
OG Bloodline Reunion And Punk’s Need For Backup
The latest RAW episode saw The Usos reunite with Roman Reigns, strengthening the OG Bloodline. With tensions rising, Punk may require allies of his own. Paul Heyman’s words to Logan Paul and Austin Theory about reasserting dominance could foreshadow a new faction forming, with Punk as its leader.
Setting The Stage For Reigns As Babyface
Currently, Punk is positioned as a major babyface, while Reigns still shows shades of his heel persona. If Punk turns heel, Reigns could emerge as a sympathetic babyface, paving the way for a blockbuster storyline. WWE has long teased The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, and Punk’s heel turn could lay the foundation for that clash at WrestleMania 43.
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