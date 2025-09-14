Dubai Police issued a strict advisory for fans attending the high-stakes India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai amid boycott calls and political tensions. Fans must arrive early, follow rules, avoid banned items; violations risk fines or jail.

A few hours before the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan to begin, the Dubai Police has issued a strict advisory for the spectators and fans attending the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The two arch-rivals will face off amid the scrutiny over the boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack and the heightened political tensions between the two nations. After a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indian nationals and two foreigners, there has been a massive call for a boycott of all sporting engagements, including the rival nation, as a mark of protest against cross-border militancy.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India decided to go ahead with the clash, honouring the commitment to the multinational tournament obligations, despite the protests from the politicians and the Indian public, who expressed their wrath over the board’s decision to play Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Strict advisory to fans and spectators

Since the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan is taking place under extraordinary circumstances, a strict advisory has been issued to the fans and spectators attending the match at the Dubai International Stadium. According to the report by Gulf News, Dubai’s Events Security Committee has urged the fans to follow the strict rules in place for the smooth conduct of the match.

As per the report, the fans have been asked to arrive at the venue just three hours before the scheduled time of the clash between India and Pakistan, and undergo thorough security checks. Fans have been strictly asked to avoid carrying fireworks, sharp objects, large cameras, umbrellas, pets, scooters, glass items, etc, to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the high-profile encounter.

If any security violation occurs, including pitch invasion, carrying banned items, or abusive behaviour, it will lead to a fine of 5,000 to 30,000 Drihams (approx INR 1.2 lakh to 7.2 lakh), along with one to three months of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, it was reported that none of the BCCI officials will be in attendance for the India-Pakistan clash amid the backlash, choosing to distance themselves from all political tensions and public anger, allowing Indian players to focus on their game. However, one representative from the BCCI is likely to be at the venue as a point of contact for the team and officials, managing essential communications and operations.

India and Pakistan eye Super 4 berth

India and Pakistan are aiming for their second win of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign and inch closer to booking their Super 4 berth, keeping their hopes alive in the tournament’s knockout stage. The Men in Blue kicked off their quest for the Asia Cup title defence with a commanding nine-wicket win over the hosts UAE in Dubai on September 9.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the UAE batting line-up by sharing seven wickets between them, as the hosts bundled out for 57, the second-lowest total in the Asia Cup T20 history. In response, India chased down the 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, thanks to blistering performances by Abhishek Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (20*).

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Asia Cup debutant Oman by 93 runs in Dubai. After opting to bat first by skipper Salman Ali Agha, the Men in Green posted a total of 160/7, thanks to Mohammad Haris’s 66-run knock and vital contributions by Fakhar Zaman (23*) and Mohammad Nawaz. In response, Pakistan bundled out Oman for 67, with Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, and Sufiyan Muqueem taking 2 wickets each.

India and Pakistan have faced off in 19 encounters, with the Men in Blue having an edge over their arch-rivals, winning 10 matches, while the Men in Green have won on six occasions. The remaining three matches ended with no results.