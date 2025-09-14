A cinema hall in Haryana cancelled the live screening of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash after a soldier’s request, citing patriotism over profit. Political tensions have risen ahead of the match in Dubai following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bengaluru: Amid the frenzy surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, a cinema hall in Haryana chose patriotism over profit after a soldier’s heartfelt request. The soldier had inquired whether the hall would screen the match, and while the manager, Karan Yadav, initially mentioned they were awaiting broadcast rights, the soldier’s words left a deep impression. Yadav said that although business has its place, the nation always comes first, a sentiment that resonated with the management as well. In a unanimous decision, they cancelled plans to telecast the game, stressing that no sporting event could ever outweigh the country’s pride and honour. The Asia Cup match had triggered a row between political parties, with some defending India’s participation as unavoidable in a multilateral tournament while others opposed it on grounds of national sentiment and security concerns.

Blockbuster Clash On The Cards

The Indian cricket team is set to face traditional rivals Pakistan in their second Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both sides enter the high-voltage encounter after dominant opening wins. India thrashed hosts UAE by nine wickets, while Pakistan comfortably overcame Oman with a 93-run margin. Beyond the points, the clash carries immense pride and momentum as it is the first match between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack. Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, had expressed strong opposition to India facing Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup on September 14 in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, he urged the Centre to consider public sentiment and take appropriate action, emphasizing that such sporting encounters are insensitive in the aftermath of the attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, 2025.

Ahead of the match, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) urged Kashmiri students across India to approach the game with a sense of sportsmanship and avoid social media posts or actions that could create trouble. India and Pakistan have clashed 13 times in T20Is, with India enjoying a 9-3 advantage. Pakistan’s last T20 victory over India came at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. More recently, at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, India prevailed by six runs, courtesy of a match-winning spell from Bumrah. Across Asia Cup history (ODIs and T20Is combined), the two teams have locked horns 19 times — India winning 10, Pakistan six, while three encounters ended without result.