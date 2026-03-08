Sanju Samson starred in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, scoring a blistering 89 off 46 balls against New Zealand to help India post a record total. Rising from the sidelines, he became India’s highest run-getter of the tournament and earned a Player of the Tournament nomination, cementing his match-winner status.

Sanju Vishwanth Samson - the name will be remembered for a long time by the Indian cricket fraternity as the man who rose from the sidelines to dominate on the biggest stage of his international career. Samson delivered yet another masterclass performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

After being put into bat first by the New Zealand captain, Mitchell Santner, Team India posted a record total of 255/5 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson led the batting with a blistering knock of 89 off 46 balls, including 8 sixes and 5 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 193.48, cementing his place as the star of the match.

Apart from Samson, Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54) contributed with blistering half-centuries, while Shivam Dube played a quickfire, unbeaten cameo knock of 26 off 8 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours, at an astounding strike rate of 325.00 in the middle order.

Samson Lights Up Ahmedabad with His Firepower

The spectators at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed Sanju Samson’s electrifying display of power-hitting and fearless strokeplay, as every boundary and six sent the crowd into frenzy and left New Zealand’s bowlers scrambling for answers.

Samson was aggressive but cautious in his approach in the powerplay, scoring 33 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 194.11. Thereafter, the Kerala cricketer shifted his gears in the middle overs and anchored India’s innings alongside a 98-run partnership for the opening wicket with Abhishek Sharma (52), smashing crucial boundaries and sixes.

In the 12th over, Sanju Samson completed his fifty in just 33 balls before smashing two consecutive sixes and a four off Lockie Ferguson. In the 14th over, the Kerala batter accelerated the innings by smashing Rachin Ravindra for three consecutive sixes, bringing him closer to a maiden T20 World Cup century. Samson intensified the onslaught when it mattered the most, ensuring that India’s scoring rate didn’t dip under pressure.

As Sanju Samson was looking to further accelerate India’s innings, he was eventually dismissed in the 15th over, holing out to a high full toss from James Neesham, which was brilliantly taken by Cole McConchie at long‑on, ending his 89-run stay at the crease when he looked set for a historic century.

Samson’s stay at the crease and his 105-run stand with Ishan Kishan was posing a serious threat to the New Zealand bowling attack, as the left-right batting duo was punishing every loose delivery, rotating the strike smartly, and launching a relentless assault on the Kiwi bowlers, keeping the Men in Blue well ahead in the run rate and firmly in control of the final.

Samson’s Incredible Turnaround in the T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson was initially considered for India’s playing XI after a forgettable T20I series against New Zealand, where he scored just 46 runs at an average of 9.2 in five matches, as the team management backed Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma in the marquee event.

However, Samson got an opportunity to make his World Cup debut after Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the Namibia match due to a stomach infection and scored a quickfire 22 off 8 balls, including three sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 275.

Thereafter, Samson featured in a Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, where he scored 24 off 15 balls, including two sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 160. These two brief but impactful knocks were enough for the team management to restore faith in Sanju Samson and draft him into the playing XI for a must-win Super 8 match against West Indies.

In the clash against the West Indies, the 31-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 97 off 50 balls, not only to help Team India chase down a 196-run target but also to seal the berth in the semifinal. His knock earned him the first Player of the Match at an ICC event. Sanju Samson carried on his momentum into the semifinal against England, where he delivered another Player of the Match performance with a knock of 89 off 42 balls.

Sanju Samson’s two back-to-back match-winning knocks put him in the limelight heading into the final, where he once again rose to the occasion, dominating New Zealand with a masterful 89-run knock. When a player was not considered an ‘x-factor’ before the marquee event, Samson has now turned into one of India’s biggest match-winners in the tournament.

Additionally, Sanju Samson is the only Indian player to be nominated for the Player of the Tournament, underlining his remarkable impact in India’s run to the final.

‘Give Him trust, Samson Gives You Fireworks’

Sanju Samson’s blistering performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final had the internet talking, with fans and cricket enthusiasts pouring praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), hailing his fearless batting, incredible consistency, and ability to change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated Samson’s fearless batting in the high-stakes batting, applauding his calm and confident approach, and hailing his innings as a spectacle of pure class and match-winning brilliance, with many saying he had finally silenced his critics and delivered fireworks on the biggest stage.

Sanju Samson will finish the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37.

Samson overtook Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, solidifying his status as one of India’s greatest T20 performers and leaving an indelible mark on World Cup history.

