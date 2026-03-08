After facing criticism for his form, Abhishek Sharma silenced his detractors with a spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. He smashed an 18-ball fifty, the fastest of the tournament, justifying the team management's faith in him. His explosive 52-run knock provided India with a commanding start against New Zealand.

Team India left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma appeared to have unleashed his anger and frustration over recent criticisms with an explosive performance in the T20 World Cup 2026Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Abhishek’s form was under scrutiny after failing to convert his starts in the T20 World Cup 2026. Apart from a solitary fifty in the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, the southpaw’s s earlier struggles saw him dismissed cheaply, especially two consecutive ducks, raising questions about his ability to perform under pressure.

Given his inconsistent performances, there was a call to drop Abhishek Sharma from the playing XI. Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wanted the head coach Gautam Gambhir to drop Abhishek from the playing XI and bring Rinku Singh into the team. However, Team India management stuck to the same playing XI, and Abhishek repaid their faith with a blistering 18-ball fifty.

Abhishek Sharma Steps Up at the Right Time

The T20 World Cup 2026 final was more like a statement match for Abhishek Sharma, as the southpaw had to perform to silence the critics, justify the team management’s faith in him, and give India a strong start in the powerplay of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Opening the innings with Sanju Samson, Abhishek took a little to get settled into his rhythm before unleashing his firepower in the third over with two consecutive fours off Jacob Duffy. Thereafter, the southpaw took charge of India’s innings as he smashed boundaries at will, rotating the strike smartly, and maintained a blistering strike rate.

In the sixth over, the left-handed opener smashed two sixes and a four on three successive deliveries off Jacob Duffy to inch closer to his second fifty of the tournament. On the fifth ball of the same over. Abhishek Sharma hit a four off Duffy to complete a well-deserved half-century in just 18 balls, making the fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma’s timely return to form was posing a serious threat to the New Zealand bowling attack as the southpaw continued to dominate with fearless strokeplay and kept the scoreboard ticking at a blistering pace.

However, Abhishek’s stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 52 off 21 balls. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 247.62. However, at the time of dismissal, Team India was at a commanding position of 98/1 in 7.1 overs, firmly in control of the game and well on track to set a massive total.

‘Launching His BrahMos Against Everyone Who Trolled Him’

Abhishek Sharma’s much-needed statement knock in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final earned widespread praise from Indian cricket fans and former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, who commended his fearless approach and timely aggression.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Indian cricket fans and former cricketers lauded Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 18-ball fifty in the final, highlighting how he “launched his BrahMos” against trolls, repaid the team’s faith, and made a statement on the biggest stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma might not have had a great tournament, but his scintillating 18-ball fifty in the final showcased his temperament, silenced critics, and proved he can rise to the occasion when it matters most for the Men in Blue.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek has aggregated 141 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42 in 8 matches.