Sanju Samson’s blazing 89 powered India to 255/5 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. CSK hailed their IPL 2026 signing with a viral message praising the star batter’s sensational knock.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: A breathtaking knock from Sanju Samson lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as India piled up a daunting 255/5 against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Samson’s explosive 89 off 46 balls set the tone for India’s massive total, thrilling a packed crowd of over 100,000 and putting the defending champions within touching distance of history.

India are now chasing a unique triple milestone — becoming the first team to retain the T20 World Cup, the first to win it on home soil, and the first to lift the title three times.

Samson, Abhishek Lay the Perfect Platform

India’s charge began with a fearless opening stand between Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

After a quiet first over, Abhishek ignited the innings with a stunning assault on New Zealand’s bowlers, smashing 52 off just 21 balls. The pair stitched together a 98-run opening partnership, dismantling the bowling attack and sending the Ahmedabad crowd into a frenzy.

By the end of the powerplay, India had raced to 92 runs in six overs, with boundaries flowing freely.

The breakthrough finally came when Rachin Ravindra struck with his left-arm spin, dismissing Abhishek caught behind shortly after the opener brought up his second fifty of the tournament.

Samson Continues His Dream Run

Samson, already in red-hot form after scores of 97 and 89 in his previous two innings*, kept the momentum alive.

Joined by Ishan Kishan, the right-hander launched another brutal counterattack. Kishan contributed a fluent 54, while Samson brought up his third successive fifty.

One of the defining moments of the innings came when Samson smashed Ravindra for three consecutive sixes, electrifying the stadium and further crushing New Zealand’s hopes of controlling the scoring rate.

By the time the partnership ended, India had firmly seized control of the final.

Neesham’s Dramatic Over Sparks Brief Fightback

Just when India seemed unstoppable, Jimmy Neesham produced a dramatic over to pull things back.

The New Zealand all-rounder dismissed Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the same over, with the last two falling on successive deliveries. Suryakumar departed for a first-ball duck, briefly slowing India’s momentum.

But the damage had already been done.

Dube’s Late Blitz Pushes India Past 250

In the final overs, Shivam Dube ensured India finished with a flourish.

The powerful left-hander blasted 26 off just 8 balls, tearing into Neesham in the final over with three fours and two towering sixes, lifting India to 255/5 — one of the biggest totals ever seen in a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand will now need a record-breaking chase if they are to secure their first T20 World Cup title.

CSK Leads the Applause for Samson

Among those to celebrate Samson’s knock was the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, who recently secured the star batter ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

CSK took to social media platform X with an emotional tribute that resonated with fans across the country.

"1.4 Billion believed in you. You showed them the real Sanju!"

The franchise’s message quickly went viral, with fans seeing Samson’s performance as a glimpse of what the newly signed CSK star could bring to the Yellow Army next season.

For Chennai supporters, the innings wasn’t just a World Cup masterclass — it was also a promise of fireworks to come in IPL 2026.

Scroll to load tweet…