Lakshya Sen won a silver medal at the All England Open 2026, losing the men's singles final to Lin Chun-Yi. Despite the loss, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded his 'commendable show' and called his second final a 'massive feat'.

Minister Lauds Sen's 'Commendable' Effort

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday praised Lakshya Sen's effort in the All England final, saying he's proud of his achievement despite the tough loss.

Sen returned with a silver medal from the All England Open 2026 after the 24-year-old went down in the men's singles final 21-15, 22-20 against Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi here on Sunday.

"Hard luck, Lakshya. Losing such a close All England final is still a commendable show. This was your second final in Birmingham, and that's a massive feat for us to feel proud and happy about. You have a long way to go, young man. The entire nation is proud of you," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Hard luck, Lakshya. Losing such a close All England final is still a commendable show. This was your second final in Birmingham, and that's a massive feat for us to feel proud and happy about. You have a long way to go, young man. The entire nation is proud of you. (Picture… pic.twitter.com/1xCmJplqZN — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 8, 2026

A Hard-Fought Final

Sen, who had spent more than five hours on the court in the run-up to the final, fought hard through the 57-minute encounter against the lightning-fast Lin but ended on the wrong side of the scoreline for the second time in the All England final.

Lin, who had won the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 500 title earlier this year, became the first men's singles player from Chinese Taipei to clinch the title in the prestigious tournament.

Lin Takes Opening Game

In the final, Sen took time to get off the blocks. But once he found his rhythm, he began to push Lin into longer rallies. Sen, who had also reached the 2022 final, struggled to find the depth in his lifts and tosses, and Lin pounced on them to find the cross-court winners and bag the opening game.

Sen's Spirited Second-Game Comeback Falls Short

Facing a must-win situation in the second game, Sen raised the tempo of the rallies and induced mistakes from Lin. He won six straight points from 3-4 to make it 9-4 before the eventual champion started crawling back into the game. The Chinese Taipei shuttler engaged the tiring Sen in long rallies and started to take control. With Lin earning a match point at 20-19, Sen threw everything at Lin to save the first match point, but it was not to be for the Indian as his opponent wrapped the title on the second match point. (ANI)