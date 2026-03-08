Ishan Kishan produced two sensational catches to dismiss Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert as India tightened their grip on the T20 World Cup final after posting a massive 255/5 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

After India piled up a massive 255/5 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, the defending champions struck early with the ball — and at the heart of the action was Ishan Kishan, whose two breathtaking catches turned the momentum firmly in India’s favour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With over 100,000 fans roaring in the stands, Kishan produced moments of brilliance in the field to remove two of New Zealand’s most dangerous batters, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert.

Kishan’s Screamer Hands Bumrah Early Breakthrough

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah needed just one ball to make an impact.

Delivering an off-cutter on a length around leg stump, Bumrah deceived Rachin Ravindra, who attempted to flick the ball towards the leg side but mistimed it badly. The ball went high towards deep square leg where Kishan sprinted forward and pulled off a spectacular diving catch.

Even as the ball nearly popped out of his hands, the wicketkeeper-batter held on, sparking wild celebrations among the Indian players.

Ravindra departed for just 1 off 2 balls.

Another Moment of Brilliance Ends Seifert’s Charge

If the first catch electrified the stadium, Kishan’s second effort showed remarkable awareness and athleticism.

Tim Seifert, who was threatening to take the game away with a blistering half-century, miscued a pull shot off Varun Chakravarthy towards deep midwicket. Kishan raced across to his right, judged the ball well and grabbed it on the run.

Realising he might lose his balance near the boundary rope, Kishan cleverly tossed the ball upward while remaining inside the field of play before completing the catch — a piece of fielding that left teammates and fans stunned.

Seifert walked back after a rapid 52 off 26 balls that included five sixes and two fours.

India’s Massive Total Sets Up High-Pressure Chase

Earlier, India had put New Zealand under immense pressure by posting a colossal 255/5 in the final.

Sanju Samson led the charge with a scintillating 89 off 46 balls, smashing eight sixes and five fours. His opening partnership of 98 runs with Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) laid the foundation for one of the biggest totals in the tournament.

India raced to 92 in the powerplay, thrilling the Ahmedabad crowd.

Samson later added another destructive stand with Kishan, who scored 54, before Jimmy Neesham briefly pulled things back with three wickets in an over, dismissing Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

However, Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 26 off 8 balls ensured India finished with a flourish.

New Zealand Under Pressure

Chasing a daunting target of 256, New Zealand found themselves in trouble early.

At one stage they were 83/5 after nine overs, needing 173 runs from 66 balls with the required rate climbing above 15 runs per over.

Kishan’s twin fielding masterclasses ensured India tightened their grip on the final, sending the Ahmedabad crowd into a frenzy as the defending champions edged closer to another historic T20 World Cup triumph.