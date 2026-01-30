Ahead of 5th T20I vs New Zealand, India stars led by Suryakumar Yadav visited Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Wearing traditional 'Kasavu Mundu', the players offered prayers as part of final preparations before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Ahead of the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, Team India stars, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, made a visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a famous Hindu temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday, January 30.

The India squad arrived in Kerala’s capital city on Thursday, January 29, and Sanju Samson was at the centre of attention as the hometown hero received a massive reception at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Thiruvananthapuram T20I is a final preparation before the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7.

The Men in Blue have already won the series 3-1, with only a loss coming in the fourth T20I in Vishakhapatnam. The fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will act as a final preparation ahead of the marquee event.

India Stars Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessing

Padmanabhaswamy Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Since India stars are in Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, they decided to offer prayers at the temple.

In a video that went viral on social media, Indian players, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Rinku Singh, were seen in traditional white mundus, which is called ‘Kasavu Mundu’, and posing for a picture outside the temple. They apparently offered payers to Lord Vishnu before they left the temple premises.

Thereafter, India stars changed traditional attire and boarded the tempo to head back to the team’s hotel.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple, famed for its intricate architecture and sacred rituals, is a significant spiritual landmark in Thiruvananthapuram, attracting devotees and tourists alike from across India and the world. The entire temple is adorned with gold-plated doors and intricate carvings, making it a revered landmark.

India Hopes To End Series on a High

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will aim to end the series on a high note, building momentum and confidence ahead of the marquee tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The focus will be on Sanju Samson, who will play in front of his home crowd, aiming to regain his form and make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. After having struggled to make an impact in the first four matches, Samson is facing a crucial test as an opener, hoping to convert his home support into runs and secure his place in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup.

India’s pace bowling department will look to make improvements after struggling to New Zealand in the third and fourth T20I, where they conceded over 200 runs and failed to defend in the latter match, highlighting the need for better line and length ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India are clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. The Men in Blue will begin their title defence against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.