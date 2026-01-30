Team India arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the final T20I vs New Zealand, where hometown hero Sanju Samson got a massive welcome. Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased him as 'Chetta'. Samson aims to regain form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth and final T20I series against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kerala’s capital city on Saturday, January 31.

The Men in Blue’s arrival in Thiruvananthapuram sparked excitement, but the buzz was around the moment Sanju Samson stepped out of the airport, greeted by a cheering crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their hometown hero. Samson’s arrival in his hometown alongside the India squad was more like a celebration, with fans cheering loudly and waving, as the wicketkeeper-batter soaked in the hometown love.

With the fifth T20I marking India’s final stop before the T2 World Cup 2026, the warm reception for Sanju Samson added an emotional touch to the build-up, as the team’s arrival into moment of celebration before the marquee event, which will begin on February 7.

‘Move Aside, Do Not Disturb, Chetta’

Sanju Samson’s arrival in his hometown for Team India’s fifth and final T20I of the series against Suryakumar Yadav added a light-hearted moment, as skipper Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased the wicketkeeper-batter.

Upon the India squad’s arrival at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Suryakumar acted as hype man, playfully asking those around to make a way for Samson, referring to him as ‘Chetta,’ a colloquial term of respect in Kerala.

Suryakumar Yadav’s playful gesture left Sanju Samson slightly embarrassed, but smiling, as the wicketkeeper-batter tried to keep a low profile amid loud cheers from fans outside the airport. The video of the same was posted by the BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), wherein Samson said, “Feels always great, but this time it is extra special.”

Thiruvanathapuram is Sanju Samson’s hometown, and his name often resonates with cricket fans in Kerala’s capital city, where he is celebrated as a local hero and a source of pride for aspiring young cricketers.

A Crucial Test for Samson in His Hometown

The upcoming fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand serves as a crucial opportunity for Sanju Samson to regain form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The 31-year-old struggled to make an impact in his four outings, as he registered scores of 10, 8, 0, and 24, aggregating 40 runs at an average of 142.86.

Samson’s string of poor performances in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has put his spot in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup 2026 under threat. Despite being reinstated as the opener after BCCI selectors excluded Shubman Gill from the India squad, Sanju Samson still needs to prove his mettle with consistent contributions.

Playing in front of his home crowd in Thiruvananthapuram offers a perfect opportunity for Sanju Samson to silence critics and reaffirm his credentials as one of India’s key players in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

With Ishan Kishan in line to take the opener’s spot, Samson faces added pressure. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter will aim to convert the home support into runs, showcasing his talent and securing his place in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA on February 7.