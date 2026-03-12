Amateur Lavanya Gupta shot an even-par 72 to snatch the lead from Jasmine Shekar after two rounds of the WPGT's fifth leg. Gupta leads by one stroke over Shekar, with Durga Nittur in third, setting up a tight final round.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta Edges Ahead of Jasmine Shekar

Amateur Lavanya Gupta went past the overnight leader, Jasmine Shekar, to grab the lead after two rounds in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Lavanya, who was trailing Jasmine by one shot after Day 1, carded even par 72 while Jasmine shot 2-over 74 and fell behind by one.

Both players gave away crucial shots towards the end of the round. While Lavanya bogeyed the 14th and the 17th, Jasmine double bogeyed the 15th. Overall, Lavanya had three birdies and three bogeys, while Jasmine had three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Lavanya is now 1-under 143, while Jasmine has an even par total of 144.

Leaderboard and Key Performers

Durga Nittur shot the day's best round of 2-under 70 with five birdies against three bogeys to leap into third place at 1-over 145.

Young stars Saanvi Somu (75-73) and Mannat Brar (72-76) were tied for fourth place, while Amandeep Drall (75-74) was sole sixth.

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia improved on her score by six shots as she shot 72 after a 78 and was Tied-seventh with amateur Aradhana Manikandan (78-72) and former Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh (76-74). Khushi Khanijau (75-77) and Vidhatri Urs (74-78) rounded off the Top-10 at 8-over 152.

Some of the top stars struggled on the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club course as Neha Tripathi (77-78) and Tvesa Malik (78-77) were Tied-14th and Ridhima Dilawari (78-82) was T-24.

Final Round Set for a Thrilling Finish

The field this week has been a record 57 players vying for the Rs 18 lakh prize purse. The cut after 36 holes fell at 168, and 41 players will play the third and final round.

Lavanya, Jasmine and Durga, who are all separated by just one shot, will be in the lead group as they battle it out on a course that demands precision and skill.

WPGT Leg 5: Final Round Tee Times

Tee times for the third and final round of the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram: 1. 9:00 am: Shrestha Shukla 165, Anvitha Narender 165; 2. 9:10 am; Priya Kumari (A) 165, Snigdha Goswami 165, Agrima Manral 165; 3. 9:20 am: Yaalisai Verma 164, Seher Atwal 164, Ananya Garg 164; 4. 9:30 am: Karishma Govind 164, Rhea Purvi 163, Anisha Agarwalla 163; 5. 9:40 am: Jiah Kang 162, Smriti Bhargav 162, Riddhima Singh (A) 162; 6. 9:55 am: Shagun Narain 161, Ridhima Dilawari 160, Alysha Dutt (A) 160; 7. 10.05 am: Jahaanvie Walia 160, Gauri Karhade 159, Shweta Mansingh 159; 8. 10.15 am: Afshan Fatima 159, Jahnavi Prakhya 158, Heena Kang 158; 9. 10.25 am: Nayanika Sanga 157, Jahanvi Bakshi 157, Anahita Singh 157; 10. 10.35 am: Tvesa Malik 155, Neha Tripathi 155, Lavanya Jadon 153; 11. 10.50 am: Anvvi Dahhiya 153, Vidhatri Urs 152, Khushi Khanijau 152; 12. 11.00 am: Sneha Singh 150, Aradhana Manikandan (A) 150, Mahreen Bhatia (A) 150; 13. 11.10 am: Amandeep Drall 149, Mannat Brar 148, Saanvi Somu 148; 14. 11.20 am: Durga Nittur 145, Jasmine Shekar 144, Lavanya Gupta (A) 143. (ANI)

