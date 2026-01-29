Team India’s hopes of whitewashing New Zealand in the five-match T20I series were dashed after a 50-run defeat in the fourth T20I at the DR YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in

Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, already clinched the series after winning the first three matches, but the loss in Vizag prevented them from achieving a 5-0 clean sweep.

With a 216-run target, Team India was bundled out for 165 in 18.4 overs, despite a fiery 65-run knock by Shivam Dube and a steady innings of 39 off 30 balls by Rinku Singh. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in 4 overs. Jacob Duffy (2/33) and Ish Sodhi (2/46) picked two wickets each.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s defeat to New Zealand in the Vizag T20I.