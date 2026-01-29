IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s 50-Run Defeat to New Zealand in Vizag
India's bid for a 5-0 T20I series win vs New Zealand ended with a 50-run loss in Vizag. Despite Shivam Dube’s 65, top-order failures, and weak bowling saw India all out for 165 chasing 216, raising concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
India's Clean Sweep Hopes Dashed
Team India’s hopes of whitewashing New Zealand in the five-match T20I series were dashed after a 50-run defeat in the fourth T20I at the DR YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium in
Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, already clinched the series after winning the first three matches, but the loss in Vizag prevented them from achieving a 5-0 clean sweep.
With a 216-run target, Team India was bundled out for 165 in 18.4 overs, despite a fiery 65-run knock by Shivam Dube and a steady innings of 39 off 30 balls by Rinku Singh. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in 4 overs. Jacob Duffy (2/33) and Ish Sodhi (2/46) picked two wickets each.
On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s defeat to New Zealand in the Vizag T20I.
1. Bowling Lapses in the Powerplay
Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bowl first, despite the pitch offering assistance to the batters, completely backfired as the bowlers struggled for control early on in the first innings. New Zealand openers, Tim Siefert and Devon Conway, capitalised on loose lines and short deliveries, racing the visitors to 71 runs in the first six overs after being asked to bat first.
In just 8.2 overs, New Zealand reached the 100-run mark, thanks to a century partnership between Seifert and Conway. Despite reducing the Kiwis to 152/5 in 15.2 overs, pacers, especially Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Harshit Rana (0/54), conceded crucial runs at the death, allowing New Zealand to regain momentum and post a daunting total of 215/7 in 20 overs.
2. Early Top-Order Collapse
With a hefty target on the board, India were expected to come out all blazing guns, but the top-order failed to provide a solid start. Abhishek Sharma, one of the in-form batters for India in the series, was dismissed for a golden duck while attempting to go for an aggressive shot on the first delivery off Jacob Duffy in the first over of India’s 216-run chase.
Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav, who rediscovered his lost form with two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous two outings, was dismissed for 8 runs, leaving Team India in a reeling position of 9/2 in 2 overs, putting the onus on opener Sanju Samson and the middle-order batters to rebuild the innings in a steep chase.
3. Sanju Samson’s Struggles Continue
One of the key takeaways from Team India’s defeat in the Vizag T20I was the continued inconsistency of Sanju Samson at the top of the batting order. The penultimate T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand was crucial for the Kerala cricketer to make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. In the first three outings, Samson registered scores of 10, 8, and 0, failing to capitalise on the opportunity.
Samson once again failed to deliver in a crucial situation as he scored 24 off 15 balls. In four matches so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored just 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 142.86, raising serious concerns about his form and rhythm when the marquee event is just around the corner, with final T20I at his home ground in Thiruvananthapuram shaping up as a decisive audition for his spot in India’s XI ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
4. Shivam Dube’s Fighting Knock
After a top-order collapse, Team India suffered a middle-order collapse after the dismissals of Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (2), and Rinku Singh (39), and the hosts were reduced to 82/5, needing 134 off 57 balls to win the match. In this situation, Shivam Dube stepped up for the Men in Blue when he was needed the most and single-handedly anchored India’s innings with his power-hitting and intent, keeping India in the contest despite the mounting required run rate.
Dube’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to New Zealand’s bowling attack as he played a fighting knock of 65 off 23 balls, including 7 sixes and 3 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 282.61. His 63-run stand for the sixth wicket with Harshit Rana brought the equation down to 71 runs off 30 balls to win the match. Eventually, the lower-order added just 20 runs to India’s total after Dube’s dismissal, falling short of the target.
5. Second-Biggest Defeat by Runs at Home
Team India’s 50-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth T20I was the second-biggest defeat for the Men in Blue in terms of margin of runs at home. Only twice has India suffered a defeat by 50 runs or above in a T20I match on home soil, with the heaviest loss coming against South Africa by 51 runs in Mullanpur in December 2025.
Other big-margin home defeats include 49 runs against South Africa in Indore (2022), 47 runs against New Zealand in Nagpur (2016), and 40 runs against New Zealand in Rajkot (2017). After the defeat in the fourth T20I, the Men in Blue have an uphill task of regrouping quickly, as such a heavy defeat at home highlights the urgent need to regain consistency in batting and bowling ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.